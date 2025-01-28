When Things Appear Their Worst, it Gets Worse

I take no pleasure in some of my shows these days, this will be more painful than most.

Back to what’s on the menu. Corruption in Canada, of course… Justin Trudeau IS ‘stacking the deck.’ While Senator Batters scolds him for his corruption, is Islamic Fundamentalist Supporters praise him for ruling ‘old school’ Najashi. The CBC cant just say Canadian political fraud and election meddling?

The next PM? You can take your pick from WEF candidate number #1 Carney, called the worst guy in the room. WEF stooge #2 Chrystia Freeland, or #3 Karina Gould, the Nazi Whisperer herself. A child can see it looks pre ordained, the ‘plausibility narrative’ is in full swing for the WEF’s top Manchurian Candidate, the coup plant.

Plot twist? We’ve got those too as the new wild card distraction and divider just announced they’re running in Ruby Dhalla, basically a Liberal running for PM on a hardline Conservative platform.

The arrival of the next psyop? Yes, we’ll get to that later, first expert Chase Hughes gives us some training on how to spot and counter it. Who else, the WHO and WEF? Of course, we've got a whole documentary to share on the origin story of Klaus Schwab and his merry band of ghouls.

The WHO and WEF of course led the Covid measures and ‘magic dart’ programs as requested by the US D.O.D. In Alberta we have the first official rejection in Canada of those measures. Read the full report here:

Hlth Albertas Covid 19 Pandemic Response 2025 01 7.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Of course the establishment decided to double down on self preservation, but they messed up. They first published the statement below, then deleted and reposted it without Dr Shelley Duggan’s name attached. Too late, now we all want a word with Dr Duggan…

Lawyer Lisa is on top of that of course with her Substacks the first: Breaking News. Alberta Government Report indicates it cannot be concluded that these COVID-19 vaccines are Safe!!! Demands Withdrawal of covid 19 Vaccines. Secondly addressing the heart of the matter in this “Keep it coming” post responding to a Barron Trump account. (Likely not the real Barron but the sentiment rings loud and clear and accurate)

Before we look at Trumps "Krystal Night," (Trump's Late-Night Purge of Inspectors General Sparks Legal and Political Outcry) BREAKING: Inside the MASSIVE Trump DOJ shake-up you need to know about. A thread that will blow your mind... and given the CIA conclusions that Covid came from a Lab, there seems to be good reason for dozens of nations to be joining the North Group in demanding an end to the mRNA jab experiments as per the WCH Canada post: Urgent Call to Address COVID-19 "Vaccine" Safety Concerns

Why does that matter, I promised the next psyop. Ready or not it’s arriving now: Bird flu outbreak: ALL of England and Scotland placed under mandatory biosecurity zone

Interesting given Trumps announcement to remove the US from the WHO and their Pandemic treaties, yet Healthworld reports Trump says he may consider rejoining World Health Organization "Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. Because it’s all about the $$$ How will they reconcile statements made by RFK Jr before his confirmation hearings? There promises to be some fireworks on all of this…

Most of us believe they should all face the death penalty. The WHO are far worse than you could even imagine: Wow: powerful few minutes here on the #WHO John Cullen asks: Why hide an Avian Influenza outbreak? It was National Security. The Pentagon was on it.

meanwhile, Eric Trump threatens the world… removed several times including after this show aired so I grabbed a screen shot (sorry for the blur). But WTF?

This presidential term is not going to be like any other, it seems to be more like an American Blitzkrieg against the world... make no mistake, people are actually plotting hostile conquests: What if the US Tried to Take Canada

The Trump administration isn’t exactly making friends or allies. The world followed America’s lead, now they the enemy. It seems as per Erics post, it’s an or else situation. Leftist Honduran President Calls an “Urgent Meeting” to All Presidents and Heads of State in Latin American and Caribbean Nations After Colombia Threat to Trump Dramatically Backfires

Canada, Panama, Greenland are all being targeted. All are justifiable defiant. Trump's Greenland Bid Met with Danish Defiance with Danish member of EU Parliament publicly telling President Trump to F*k off as a Danish public campaign grows life

We all want America to be great again, but it’s the house of America that needs cleaning up, the world didn’t want American conquest. Perhaps the REAL reason Trumps in a lather over Greenland, one clue is Iron Dome. BREAKING: The White House just announced President Trump is set to sign an executive order launching the creation of America’s own IRON DOME missile defense system.

For contrast we'll also look at disturbing news on Girl Guide Cookies ask if Elon is a ‘time traveler’ and what would 'Taking Canada' really look like for America? Yes, some are actually plotting it…

After all that, I know the one thing you really want to know is Elon a time traveler?

It's going to seem insane, but lately if we’re honest… all reality seems that way. The gaping holes in peoples understanding leaves us vulnerable. Not understanding that “NEVER AGAIN isn’t just about 6 million Jews on Holocaust day but also about the 20 Million Christians slaughtered by the same regimes makes it harder to understand or recognize it repeating itself. Understanding the origins of Mr Klaus Schwab and his merry henchmen like Trudeau, Starmer, Johnson, Ardern etc etc etc. is a reminder of epic proportions. This origin documentary of Schwab and his World Economic Forum - A Global Cult should help crystallize the truth in that respect. Welcome to the WEF 4Th Reich…

