Yep, He Messed Up

“Will he get away with it is the question for all Canadians.” Will Canadians let this crime spree continue until there is nothing left of our country and some Pied Piper picks us off to complete the “New World Order?”

I can’t lie, the last couple of days Donald Trump is starting to sound like the man Orwell warned us about. It seems like Orwells map is the Donalds game plan. I’d prefer to say more Napoleon-esque because I would hate for the Democrats to be right when they called him a new Hitler.

Either way, he seems to have gone full on shock and awe conquest mode, not peacemaker. Canada, Iceland, Panama, Gulf of Mexico???? He isn’t even in office yet!

Yes, Canada has problems, but you can also bet the majority of our worst problems originated with the US Deep State rather than in Canada. If America didn’t start the wars, Canada wouldn’t need their protection for decades, Kissinger turned China into the manufacturing hub of the planet, not Canada. Why? Greed. American greed.

Blaming the cost of their military expense on “protecting Canada” is a cheap excuse, a display of utter denial and arrogance. For generations the compromised leaders of Canada have been Washingtons puppets, now the people will pay the price for the incoming Presidents hypocrisy and wrath. If Trump wants the whole world to hate America, he’s doing a good job so far.

NEWS RELEASE

Canadians challenge Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament: "no reasonable justification” Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Are they trying to terrorize Canadians? Why Do they want Canadians begging for more protection from “Daddy Trump?” This kind of propaganda hasn’t been seen in Canada since WWII, and I don’t think it’s cool at all. Should Canada Prepare for War? | Your Morning CTV Your Morning

Trudeau Resigns & Nothing Has Changed - Michelle Ferrari

5 years too late, random act of news? Either way I’m sure Nik Nanos was choking in his tie through this whole clip: "No one wants to run" with Trudeau as leader: Nanos CTV News

For a few tax payer funded laughs: CBC’s 22 Minutes put out their take on Trudeau’s intended resignation speech. @ryangerritsen

By Rupa Subramanya: Trudeau’s Not the Only One to Blame

By Brian Lilley: Mark Zuckerberg says he is prioritizing free speech on Facebook and Instagram again. Says his platforms will drop biased fact checkers for the community notes feature similar to X.

By Neil Oliver: zombie disease, war, alien invasion, a world on fire – are you smelling a rat?’ Neil Oliver: Smelling a rat!?!

Make sure to tune in Thursday for this one!

