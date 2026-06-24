Yes, They’re Doing It Again

It’s time to talk about Tulsi Gabbard’s final act in office, the fallout for Fauci... for medicine... for the establishment.

It’s time to talk about bioweapons again, because as we all knew, they were going to do it again... and they ARE doing it again. Next up, Ebola. Just in time to arrive world wide as the FIFA hangover winds down and they point to it as the “super Spreader” end of the world again and you better go get a jibby-jabby so you don’t kill grandma...

They’re Doing It Again, Censorship, Tulsi, and Bioweapons:

It’s time to talk about what this means for the likes of Canada.

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It’s time to buckle up again because you know it’s going to trigger someone (again)

Sources, resources and links:

Carl Vernon Talks - They’re really doing this

Carl Vernon Talks - It’s about to get so much worse

National Post - Contrary to reports, Seth Hatfield's manifesto is about taking down capitalism through terrorism, not lashing out against women

Montreal Shooter Manifesto, Is Legacy Media Misleading Us:

Clayton DeMaine - After an active shooter engaged in a terrorist attack that led to the death of a 68-year-old bystander and a 34-year-old police officer, legacy media began reporting that the now slain shooter left a manifesto, but neglected that it contained far-left and anti-Zionist ideology.

Moose on the Loose - Media Narrative Collapses After Rebel News Releases Montreal Attacker's Manifesto

Benny Johnson - Terror Attack in Canada Just Got So Much Worse! Female Cop Humiliatied As Manifesto Targets Revealed

conciousmb - Did you notice what he just said

Rebel News - Canada's governor general quietly locks the country into the WHO's expanded pandemic powers

Canada quietly accepted WHO’s sweeping new powers:

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Global News - WHO says Congo Ebola outbreak “outpacing” response efforts as patients flee violence

Bruce McGonigal - Canadian Health Minister Marjorie Michel says she will keep Canadians safe from Ebola...

Andrew Bridgen - The WHO knew Hantavirus was too weak for a global pandemic. Only Canada and Australia would have been duped into playing those Covid lockdown games again. They moved to Ebola and declared it a global health emergency. WHO is a terrorist organization run by a former terrorist.

Tulsi Gabbard - I'm Exposing Dr. Fauci

New evidence US-funded biolabs and Ukraine risk:

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Benny Johnson - REVENGE: Tulsi Gabbard’s LAST Act As Intel Director is to BLOW UP Deep State With DEADLY Revelation…

Tulsi releases never-before-seen intelligence on 120 Biolabs:

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Judicial Watch - Why Is NIH Hiding Payments to Fauci?

Liberal Hivemind - Tulsi Gabbard DELIVERS AGAIN!!!!!

Tulsi’s bombshell documents on Fauci funding Wuhan research:

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BREAKING - NEWSMAX - Dr. Anthony Fauci has been subpoenaed to testify publicly before a Senate panel following the release of documents that supporters of the subpoena say indicate the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases may have provided misleading testimony to lawmakers.

TPV Sean - Bill Gates Insider Blows Whistle on 'Man-Made Ebola' Pandemic Timed for 'World Cup Massacre'

Gates insider warns of man-made Ebola timed for World Cup:

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Carl Vernon Talks - Here we go…

Gina Milan - CNN will travel to the Congo during an Ebola outbreak where people are literally dying, yet she’s not wearing a mask or gloves? LOL. Got it.

Carl Vernon Talks - They really did this

Jamie Andrews - The locals in the Democratic Republic of Congo have had enough of the Ebola Hoax and are chasing the WHO doctors out of town.

Valerie Anne Smith - NIH EBOLA EXPERT CAUGHT SMUGGLING DEADLY PATHOGENS FROM CONGO — RIGHT BEFORE NEW EBOLA OUTBREAK

Braden Langley - BOMBSHELL DROPPED | We Knew The ENTIRE Time

How tech bros became kingmakers of government:

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Promethian Updates - THEY PARDONED HIM FIRST: Fauci's Killing Field From Wuhan to Ukraine

Hunter Biden memo ties Metabiota to Ukraine labs:

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RC - Toy Soldier Mark Carney shows his disrespect for Canada with his immature antics. He is a complete embarrassment and pathetic example of a leader.

Only The Savvy - They Just Showed Us The Plan... And It's Exactly What I Said | Whitney Webb

My “Tweet of the Week” - Charles Murray - My daughter's friend in grad school, upon being asked by a member of her dissertation committee why she didn't include a Marxist perspective. "I grew up in the Soviet Union. I don't practice recreational Marxism."

Raymond Ibrahim - The Warrior Code That Saved Christendom

How Islam conquered Christendom’s heartland:

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