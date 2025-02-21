1:1 With Dr Charles Hoffe

The unusual case of Dr Charles Hoffe. The whole story from the man himself, it's been a long story and a long road for Dr Hoffe. Now it's time to understand the significance of the events of Dr Hoffe's journey and look at why it matters moving forward.

Dr. Charles Hoffe Epitomizes the Enlightened Resistance Against The Lethal Lie That the COVID Clot Shots Are Safe and Effective

Powerful interests sought to make a spectacle of this doctor for doing due diligence; for conscientiously warning the public the COVID-19 shots were in fact a high-order medical hazard. Now the media-medical-government-and-Big Pharma establishment has little choice but to start reckon with the fact that Dr. Hoffe was on right side of history and those who opposed him are not. Dr. Hoffe is a hero and the Jab Obsessive Justin Trudeau is less than a zero.

The controversies raised by the Hoffe case run so deep, that the bedrock issue is being brought to the surface. By whom and how are medical “facts” to be determined when it comes to treating patients and when it comes to deciding contentions in court.

Then in February of 2025 the legs came off of the kangaroo court where Dr. Hoffe was being tried. The prosecutors of Hoffe in the show trial chose to back down in the face of a formidable body of evidence formulated in Dr. Hoffe’s defence. The BC College of Physicians and Surgeons simply dropped the case implicitly vindicating Dr. Hoffe. The outcome also constitutes a very significant victory for his defence team including lead lawyer, Lee Turner, and the eight expert witnesses he assembled.

A retinue of famed and highly accomplished scientists had created such a formidable evidentiary record indicating that Dr. Hoffe was justified in raising the alarm about the extreme dangers of the COVID-19 clot shots. The danger was not the boogyman of “vaccine hesitancy.” Rather the real menace to public health was the injection content. The COVID vaccine (which is not a vaccine) has been consistently misrepresented, with nothing short of murderous consequences, as a benign public good.

This outcome should have pivotal consequences. I see it as a shift sending a strong indicator that the evidence is finally beginning to catch up with the perpetrators of the COVID crimes. These crimes have unfolded, and continue to unfold, not only in Canada but globally as well.

The videoed commentaries of Dr. Hoffe are many. One particular video, however, stands out. The speech below expresses so much erudition, verbal precision, and courageous vivacity that it is small wonder that the doctor from Lytton aroused such a vicious response from his detractors.