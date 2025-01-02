Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

2024 is Over, Now What?

It's been the busiest Holiday season of my life so there won't be any "Deep Dives" tonight!
Wayne
Jan 02, 2025
1
Share

I was here, I had no idea what we would cover yet but I’m it was be interesting!

I know this publication is late, as will be the next couple. Why am I so busy? I’m multi tasking, as producer/host of a New Year’s Eve show, perhaps a first of its kind the Freedom Train International Marathon. It’s a 24 hour international live stream with 10 hosts (including myself), hosting their guests. It will run concurrently (like 40+ guests) from 3 continents and 7 countries streamed across more than 15 international platforms and channels for the full 24 hours.

For more: Substack:

Wayne’s Substack
I despise evil and corruption but most of all governments that are both. Corrupt MSM created me. Now I deliver thought provoking news and interviews from behind enemy lines in the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources resources and links:

'The Five' unpacks efforts to make Canada great again - Fox news

Trump REJECTS Trudeau’s Team—‘He Must Resign!’ India Exposes MASSIVE Scandal Jasmin Laine

Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls Amid 2025 Election Strategy

BREAKING: Another Liberal MP demands Justin Trudeau resign Marc Nixon

Trudeau spewed hatred and lies about the freedom protesters

Legacy Media Faces Challenges Amidst Rising Social Platforms

Freedom - Best Damn Roofer

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/

Discussion about this podcast

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
NYE Recovery
  Wayne
Freedom Train International NYE Event
  Wayne
Starting 2025 on Offence with Vincent Gircys
  Wayne
Inside Out
  Wayne
Ep 37: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Popcorn & I Told You So’s
  Wayne
Oh Oh? Double Trouble
  Wayne