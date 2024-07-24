A Real Reason to Fear Russia

If we are not careful our own “Leaders” will keep lying until North America is nothing but a Moon-Scape.

I’m not telling people to be more afraid of Russia than they already are. The Russophobia is already beyond derangement or insanity, what I will say is that we all need to be afraid of how arrogant and stupid our own western leaders are.

The suicidal nature of our alleged or more accurately pseudo “leadership” means they will be the ones stupid enough to provoke our total destruction. I wish I didn’t have to think this way but as we see here tonight I don’t think WWIII comes with the threat of “Mutually Assured Destruction” like the Cold War did, this time the threat is very tilted in Russia’s favour.

America is too far too late behind in the developmental arms race. Arrogance or ignorance take your pick, either has us all on the threshold of all getting wiped out.

