A Real Reason to Fear Russia

Forget the Ukraine Narrative, we have a bigger problem..
Wayne
Jul 24, 2024
If we are not careful our own “Leaders” will keep lying until North America is nothing but a Moon-Scape.

I’m not telling people to be more afraid of Russia than they already are. The Russophobia is already beyond derangement or insanity, what I will say is that we all need to be afraid of how arrogant and stupid our own western leaders are.

The suicidal nature of our alleged or more accurately pseudo “leadership” means they will be the ones stupid enough to provoke our total destruction. I wish I didn’t have to think this way but as we see here tonight I don’t think WWIII comes with the threat of “Mutually Assured Destruction” like the Cold War did, this time the threat is very tilted in Russia’s favour.

America is too far too late behind in the developmental arms race. Arrogance or ignorance take your pick, either has us all on the threshold of all getting wiped out.

On Wednesday at 6:00 Pm Central: Taking Back Your Civics

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

When did you learn Justin Trudeau has been captured by China?

Wab Kinew RELEASES Damning EVIDENCE IMPLICATING Trudeau!

Don’t Say The WEF Didn’t Warn You.

Boris Johnson Demands Russia's Unconditional Surrender

Unstoppable Russian Offensive

US and NATO Disappointed by Turkey's Unexpected Move

Trudeau Keeps Running His Mouth About Trump - Will There Be Payback?

The easiest way to conquer a prosperous nation is to:

Where are we with dollar value destruction, you might ask?

Image

100% Manufactured. The steal is back in

So she has always been the mafia's cover girl.

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Liberals have broken the immigration system and they aren't fixing it

In today's episode of Canada's justice system is a joke

BREAKING NEWS: Canadian behind knife attack in Israel was 21-year-old from Alberta

My response to previous article: Up yours, you are fake News

Canadians seem to have little to no control of their own country

Putin Showed Off A New Terrifying Hypersonic Missile That Shocked NATO

About What's Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful.

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

