America Gets a New President, Canada Gets Invasion

While the world watches the USA tomorrow to see if they can somehow escape the Globalist agenda, Canada is in deep trouble. You see it in Bills like C-293, for those who choose to understand.

Also real is the "Deep State" committing #CanadianGenocide. Who and what are they and how does it work. We're going to look at that and the #WEF4ThReich invasion, in fact they are two parts of the same assault and capture of Canada.

What is the Cloward-Piven Strategy and what does it look like in Canada? If you don’t know this will be shocking.

Dark knowledge is all I have on deck today, I pray for a better end to the week than the storm on the horizon suggests. Sometimes it sucks to be pragmatic.

The good news first. One of the worlds top 3 diabolical villains is worried: “If Trump becomes President again in 2024 … it will be the final death blow…to what remains of the global order.” - Yuval Harari

Did any Canadian ask for any of this? These bills do not originate from a best interest of Canadians. They are edicts from Unelected entities that all prove the “coup of Canada” is real Nick Grenier @nickgrenier 🇨🇦 Total Government Control 🇨🇦

Royal Assent:

Bill C-21: Gun Grab

Bill C-11&18: Online Censorship

In The Works:

Bill C-293: Globalist Control

Bill C-63: Attack on Free Speech

Bill S-210: Digital ID

Bill S-275: Bank of Canada Reform

Bill C-223: UBI

It’s encouraging to see others help move the needle on what Canada needds most, accountability to treason. What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian FINALLY ... some one else said it!

The World Economic Forum and all of it’s participants must be held to the same account as the treason committed by those who serve the CPP, India, Pakistan or even Hitler for that matter! Kris Eriksen 🇨🇦 @KEriksenV2 Canada needs to expand the foreign interference inquiry to include the World Economic Forum.

Listen to Kluas’s famous admission @KEriksenV2: Remember when WEF Founder Klaus Schwab openly bragged about "penetrating" at least half of Justin Trudeau's cabinet?

Who do they serve, not you. Our officials seem to all serve this model of foreign governance. @nualanichols · Can also add in United Nations and their Cabal of Organizations

Remember that time someone called in to parliament with a question about the WEF involvement and the house speaker cut them off to protect treason? @chantillyD81 · Nov 3 How could I they not?? He said he owns half the cabinet!

I’ve been calling them the #WEF4ThReich for a long time, also no longer a theory but an actual conspiracy against Canadians. Inarguable given Mussolini’s definition itself @john_van_zeist · 12h World Economic Fascists

Total information and expression control with the ability to punish you… Democary is dead with this bill along with any form of expression. Di you ask for this? @bruce_mcgonigal 🚨Bill C-26🧵 Video : Kate Robertson testifies Bill C-26 will allow MPs to spy on Canadians for all kinds of reasons, for an indefinite amount of time & without disclosure.

They lied, they are doing it anyway. Just like Covid the infiltrators are creating a new”post nation” fascist state and currency controls @ResilientRye · Oct 31 🚨BREAKING: Secretly mandated digital ID in Canada‼️

and meanwhile… the war on your future continues with a massive attack on affordable energy. @GregMcLeanYYC 🧵1/6: Liberals today announced they will attempt to cap emissions from the #oilandgas industry by 35% below 2019 levels by 2030.

This graph makes it painfully clear, with the Liberals and climate cult there will never be prosperity in Canada again. @magattew No energy, no prosperity. It’s that simple.

Although I think he meant to white wash the radical left, this short documentary film proves you, me, us all correct again about the conspiracies waged against us for decades. the Intel establishment has gone totally rogue (again) and it’s time for a clean up on acronym street. The “Deep State” Explained Johnny Harris

Police protections against crimes? This UK short clip should help you recognize why thats no longer even a thing. @GBNewsOnline It's NO WONDER police can't tackle crime - they're too busy POLICING TWEETS

What are Canadians supposed to do, think, or believe in when “Police Offiers” are engaged in terrorism on their “off hours?” @rightblend An Ottawa police officer tells Chris Dacey that the pro-Palestinian crowd is going to "pound him" for filming in public

Does any of the violence happening on our streets align with anything Canadian? @WeAreCanProud Was Canada lawless and divided like this before Trudeau?

The police are compromised, they protect the abusers, no longer do they serve the Canadian people. Am I wrong? @TheBuckYouWill - SUSPENDED. Peel Police suspended Harinder Sohi this AM. The police are compromised.

Recognized terrorist have gotten all the way to being Trudeau’s advisors, they are not just in policing. What ever could go wrong? @ryangerritsen - India has declared two of these men who work for the Canadian Government terror1st. The last one was just out on suspension by Peel Police. This is Trudeau’s Canada.

While they terrorize the streets the lower level invadors keep busy with crimes in the communities. There is no policing or protections left, how can any business survive? @RadioGenoa - Brave Canadian educates immigrants who steal in Ontario. Education is important.

How did we get here? How is it we have entire communities not just Colonialzed but they now have enough representation in Parliament to brazenly attempt to shame other representatives for NOT dropping everything to celebrate their colonialism? Canada is messed up when this is taken as “normal” and accepted. @KatKanada_TM - Lib MP is upset that Conservatives did not celebrate Diwali.

Why you should not be surprised. They are actively recruiting these people as you see here. I can’t see how we can trust any of them to choose Canadian culture or law when conflicted with their own, can you? @BezirganMocha - People are surprised that a police officer participated in a Sikhs for Justice protest.

The most brutally honest take on why we will lose Canada if we don’t do something about it now, if we even still can. There is no such thing as Islamaphobia. It’s an oxymoron, there is no such thing as an irrational fear of Islam if you are not already an Islamic State. Canadians are fools for believing they can or will assimilate and embrace you. It’s a suicidal delusion being manifested and you too will be silenced and your daughters will face the most horrid future, even beyond your worst nightmares. They must go home. WHY DO WESTERN MUSLIMS HATE THE WEST? Harris Sultan

Written and published in 1966, this will make your blood run cold when you see and understand how this communist strategy is the Coup” playbook. The Cloward-Piven Strategy by Martin Armstrong

Before killing them, the Islamists paraded them through the streets of Mosul, Iraq. Not a single person attempted to stop them! Beware, it’s almost here now Canada. @realMaalouf Remember the 19 Yazidi girls who were burned to death in an iron cage by the Islamic State for refusing to convert to Islam and become sex slaves.

How desperate are they? What kind of insanity could they incite? I pray it doesnt go down like this. the full interview is below this link but this clip should be enough to give you extreme pause… @TuckerCarlson Former CIA Officer Amaryllis Fox Kennedy: Iraq, JFK, & Everything Else Our Intel Agencies Lie About EMP Attack’s Terrifying Effects

The full interview, watch at your own discretion it will be hard to take but these are the times we are in. Former CIA Officer Amaryllis Fox Kennedy: Iraq, JFK, & Everything Else Our Intel Agencies Lie About Tucker Carlson

