America: Trumped or Emancipated

That is the billion dollar question with a billion different possible answers so of course we’re going to talk about it!

Nadine Ness couldn’t make it but James Roguski, Jody Ledgerwood and Cris Vleck joined in with their thoughts on the historic event we witnessed and what they hope or expect to see next.

It will be a robust conversation no doubt! What do you hope happens?

Follow James Roguski: James Roguski on Substack

Follow Chris & Jody at TFM Report: TFMReport.com

We started the chat with our guests after a quick look at 3 points. The first was a statement by one of the worlds top 3 ghouls Yuval Noah Harari who stated: “If Trump becomes President again in 2024 … it will be the final death blow…to what remains of the global order.” - Yuval Harari

then 2 days later this happened… 2024 Presidential Results

and the panic that ensued; Jamel Holley - Sources tell me top five CEOs of pharmaceutical companies are holding an emergency teleconference at 1 PM. A lawyer has confirmed that everyone is in a state of panic!

and it’s “knock-on effect” Dr Astrid Stuckelberger - Yes, Head of WHO and UN too…

and finally a chilling word from the WHO’s number 1 Goblin Adhanom Tedros: It's time to be more aggressive on pushing back on anti-vaxxers

