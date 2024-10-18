Are the RCMP closing in on Trudeau?

This show will be world view shattering for some, it will be clarifying for others, and deeply disturbing to the "Controllers" of Canada. My favourite kind of news and current events show.

- Samidoun, Trudeau’s very own terrorist creation

- 4 more Liberals run away from politics

- The lie of winning a Nuclear War

- A hard truth about slavery

- Marxism & Permanent Victim Hood,

- Canada’s real revolution

Trudeau has a lot on his plate, and I’m sure he is not liking any of it so I fully intend to “pile more on it for him.” 2024 has to be the year we the people fix Canada, it’s on life support now.

Sources, resources and links:

Dan does a great deep dive into the latest Liberal financial report and it’s exactly the kind of demolition you would expect. Dan Knight via What’s Up Canada 2.0: @WhatsUpCanadian - They are the WEF demolition Squad, they promised the 1st post nation state, they left off the "of the #WEF4thReich part."

The Liberals are planning a party, for you! The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter @truckdriverpleb · Liberal Party mp's are holding a massive team meeting next week with the Prime Minister

Only the “old stock” MP’s leaving is a disturbing trend: These four Liberal cabinet ministers won't be seeking re-election CTV News

Gaslighting, astroturfing or straight up lying I would like your thoughts on this Liberal minister who may be the most insulting, condescending, arrogant of all but is trying to prop the most evil bill in Canadian history, it’s his baby. Even though he is “fleeing” the sinking Trudeau and politics he is insulting you on the way out. What is scary vegan Bill C-293? Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, M.P.

A good place to start for everything you need to know about Bill C-293 in all its evil #ScrapC293 - SOS - STOP TRUDEAU’S SENATE!!!

One of the last politicians in Canada to still be making sense, Micheal is like a “dog with a bone” on the corruption of the Liberals. He’s making some bold statements you can get behind. It’s time for the “Kings Horsemen” to do their damn job, it is undeniable criminality on full display with the Trudeau Regime. SHOCKING! Trudeau's $400M Scandal: RCMP Close In Michael Barrett

Some important things you need to know about the abuse of power, terrorism and foreign influence, and mist disturbingly the price we are all going to pay for Trudeau’s abuses of power. Canada vs India: A Diplomatic Crisis Fuelled by Trudeau’s Incompetence Blendr News

Douglas Murray nails the tired tropes and buzz words being weaponized against you with Bill Maher: GEN Z "Victimhood"

When you look deep enough into this “new” terrorism in Canada you will recognize a few players who make it clear that what we are suffering is Trudeau manufactured home grown terrorism National Post: Everything you need to know about Samidoun, the Vancouver-based terrorist group

It’s time to stop the “White Guilt” and understand who the real bad guys are, count on that from Candice. What's your thoughts - Candice Owens:Slavery

Is Zelensky making the ultimate world ending threat, extortion, world suicide?Zelensky's NATO Ultimatum: Membership or Nuclear

There is no such thing as “Nuclear war.” There is only the end of the world in 26 minutes… Joe Rogan Got Scared Over This Fact w/ Annie Jacobsen

