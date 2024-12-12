Are We There Yet?

The crazy part is I'm 100% certain y'all can totally relate! The past couple of nights we skipped the news to focus on guests and their stories, tonight it's back into the 'Swamp Zombie and Meat Muppet' news.

Buckle up, it's bound to be a doozie!

If you were a part of our ‘in-studio’ test last night thank you! My followers will know I’ve always had an eye peeled for the censorship ghouls while building a home they can’t touch, this is a big step and I thank you for your patience, feedback, and support!

So, how does it work? New show posts on my website will have a special link, the first 1000 people in, get to hang out in the studio with me! Join us!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Konstantin reminds us of Yuri Bezmenov’s warning of how they would demoralize the west. Crumbling Pillars: Konstantin Kisin on Freedom,

Here we have Jagmeet Singh expressing his HATE for WHITE MEN. What a racist piece of sh*t.

Seriously, a drug addict couldn’t even come up with this sh*t! Salgo: What if Canada's public service is actually too accountable?

When the dumbest person in the Avatar universe becomes advisor to the most corrupted government in the world you have reached full dystopia. Fired Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore was brought in as a witness to give a statement about national security.

Communism is not an economic, political, or social theory. It's a radical, mystical, esoteric faith disguising itself as an economic, political, and social theory. It's after your individuality, freedom, and soul.

KGB defector, Yuri Bezmenov sat down for an interview in 1984 where he explained how communists would infiltrate America. KGB Defectors Prophetic WARNING to America

A little historical refresher on one of the darkest chapters in history: The Great Depression One Fateful Day That Led to a Global Economic Meltdown History Decoded

In the very first minute, former Liberal MP Dan McTeague admits the treason and foreign influence of #JustinTrudeau by the U.N. and W.E.F. Video Source: The LeDrew Three Minute Interview That's before he even gets to the current 5 million parasites or 30,000 missing criminals... and potentially millions more incoming... Not a single Law Enforcement or Military Agency in sight...

Can the Senate force an election? It's been done before… 🇼​​🇴​​🇬​​💢🇵​​🇴​​🇬​ @WogPogReal

Warning, this might trigger you. $700 missing dollars and the committee is told it’s top secret climate change data. Can’t even make this up: TRUDEAU says CLIMATE CHANGE data is TOP SECRET!

Why did I stick in a clip of the ‘great Depression?” Markeet Mania tells us the next one is here: Are You Prepared for Canada's Impending DEPRESSION? Market Mania

There is something about blackboards that get my learning curve on, Glenn goes through the ‘You’ll own nothing, and be happy’ conspiracy. It’s way past theory. EXPOSING the "One World Order" Plot | Glenn Beck Chalkboard Breakdown BlazeTV

Professor Bruce Pardy perfectly spanks a committee meeting telling them to get out of the business of speech policing! Get out of the way! If governments did nothing, we would have free speech, says law professor Canada Info

A little inspiration, you are not being broken… you are being prepared Truth Seekers Always Sacrifice Something

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

