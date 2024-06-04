Balloon Wars? Yes, and Other Clown World Updates

Tonight we will cover some of the propaganda AKA Mocking Bird Mercenary (MSM) narratives so we can talk about what they really mean, what they are not telling you, and why they don't want you knowing about it. So basically everything we will talk about!
Resources:
North Korea says it will stop floating balloons of rubbish into South Korea: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/2/north-korea-says-it-will-stop-floating-trash-balloon-into-south-korea
Investors reshaped Canadian home real estate. Something similar is happening in agriculture: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/ontario-farmland-real-estate-investment-1.7218435
Disruptions on the Horizon: https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/index.shtml#report
Trudeau government will give foreign caregivers permanent residence in Canada: https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/trudeau-government-will-give-foreign-caregivers-permanent-residence-in-canada/article_e266c8f4-21c8-11ef-b549-37c2dc1df314.html
Greater Sudbury’s 2023 population jump the largest on record: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/greater-sudburys-2023-population-jump-the-largest-on-record-8959376
Is the biggest Land grab in history underway?: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/is-the-biggest-land-grab-in-history:a
Over 70% of Companies Have Abandoned Acquisitions Over ESG Concerns: Deloitte Survey: https://www.esgtoday.com/over-70-of-companies-have-abandoned-acquisitions-over-esg-concerns-deloitte-survey/
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/mps-wittingly-took-part-in-foreign-interference-national-security-committee-1.6911673
Media Advisory - Media technical briefing on the ongoing implementation of the Online Streaming Act (formerly Bill C-11): https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-technical-briefing-on-the-ongoing-implementation-of-the-online-streaming-act-formerly-bill-c-11--826096897.html
Alex Soros is just an idiot: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1797605459999993925
The fall of Fauci. Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project: https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1797698010811633983
Claudia Sheinbaum has officially won the 2024 Mexico Presidential Election: https://twitter.com/FringeViews/status/1797593414315520504
Ottawa cop accused of misconduct argues COVID-19 vaccines merit 'criminal negligence' investigation: https://www.rebelnews.com/ottawa_cop_accused_of_misconduct_argues_covid_19_vaccines_merit_criminal_investigation
MSM Silent as Court Holds PCR Covid Tests 97% Inaccurate - Unfit for Purpose: https://twitter.com/WhatsUpCanadian/status/1796206296611385683
Dennis Rancourt: https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1796672257067991212
Dr. Theresa Tam deserves the same kind of grilling that Dr. Fauci is receiving today. https://twitter.com/KEriksenV2/status/1797651351582953682
Grey Matter Podcast: https://twitter.com/GreyMatterConvo/status/1797303620939272329https://twitter.com/GreyMatterConvo/status/1797303620939272329
Guess who's attending #Bilderberg2024 this weekend? https://twitter.com/DanFourTruth/status/1797235006516969907
Teresa Tam in Geneva: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7pI5_vuXvY/
Two-thirds of Canadians have experienced traumatic events in their lives, StatsCan says: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/trauma-statistics-canada-1.7221342
We are nothing to the ruling class: https://twitter.com/DonaldBestCA/status/1797590941403898364
Balloon Wars? Yes, and Other Clown World Updates