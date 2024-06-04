Playback speed
Balloon Wars? Yes, and Other Clown World Updates

It's a mad mad world and we are living in it
Wayne
Jun 04, 2024
Tonight we will cover some of the propaganda AKA Mocking Bird Mercenary (MSM) narratives so we can talk about what they really mean, what they are not telling you, and why they don't want you knowing about it. So basically everything we will talk about!

Resources:

North Korea says it will stop floating balloons of rubbish into South Korea: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/2/north-korea-says-it-will-stop-floating-trash-balloon-into-south-korea

Investors reshaped Canadian home real estate. Something similar is happening in agriculture: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/ontario-farmland-real-estate-investment-1.7218435

Disruptions on the Horizon: https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/index.shtml#report

Disruptions on the Horizon 2024 Report

Trudeau government will give foreign caregivers permanent residence in Canada: https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/trudeau-government-will-give-foreign-caregivers-permanent-residence-in-canada/article_e266c8f4-21c8-11ef-b549-37c2dc1df314.html

Greater Sudbury’s 2023 population jump the largest on record: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/greater-sudburys-2023-population-jump-the-largest-on-record-8959376

Is the biggest Land grab in history underway?: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/is-the-biggest-land-grab-in-history:a

Over 70% of Companies Have Abandoned Acquisitions Over ESG Concerns: Deloitte Survey: https://www.esgtoday.com/over-70-of-companies-have-abandoned-acquisitions-over-esg-concerns-deloitte-survey/

MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/mps-wittingly-took-part-in-foreign-interference-national-security-committee-1.6911673

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Media Advisory - Media technical briefing on the ongoing implementation of the Online Streaming Act (formerly Bill C-11): https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-technical-briefing-on-the-ongoing-implementation-of-the-online-streaming-act-formerly-bill-c-11--826096897.html

Alex Soros is just an idiot: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1797605459999993925

The fall of Fauci. Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project: https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1797698010811633983

Claudia Sheinbaum has officially won the 2024 Mexico Presidential Election: https://twitter.com/FringeViews/status/1797593414315520504

Image

Ottawa cop accused of misconduct argues COVID-19 vaccines merit 'criminal negligence' investigation: https://www.rebelnews.com/ottawa_cop_accused_of_misconduct_argues_covid_19_vaccines_merit_criminal_investigation

MSM Silent as Court Holds PCR Covid Tests 97% Inaccurate - Unfit for Purpose: https://twitter.com/WhatsUpCanadian/status/1796206296611385683

Image

Dennis Rancourt: https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1796672257067991212

Dr. Theresa Tam deserves the same kind of grilling that Dr. Fauci is receiving today. https://twitter.com/KEriksenV2/status/1797651351582953682

Image

Grey Matter Podcast: https://twitter.com/GreyMatterConvo/status/1797303620939272329https://twitter.com/GreyMatterConvo/status/1797303620939272329

Guess who's attending #Bilderberg2024 this weekend? https://twitter.com/DanFourTruth/status/1797235006516969907

Image

Teresa Tam in Geneva: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7pI5_vuXvY/

Two-thirds of Canadians have experienced traumatic events in their lives, StatsCan says: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/trauma-statistics-canada-1.7221342

We are nothing to the ruling class: https://twitter.com/DonaldBestCA/status/1797590941403898364

