Welcome to the #WEF4ThReich's Online Harms Enforcement Agency.
It's only another $201 Million and a new branch of Bureaucracy... a new bureaucracy to create, and enforce new regulations, use and management of social media platforms.
What could go wrong right?! Let's chat about it
- Bill C-63
- 330 New Stazi positions
- Controlled Opposition in Ottawa
- Gaslighting Politicians
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Power Point Slides:
Christine Van Geyn: Under Bill C-63, an online comment could cost you thousands
Weaponizing human rights tribunals: Stéphane Sérafin for Inside Policy
Establishing new regulator for online harms law ‘will take some time,’ minister says
Howard Levitt: Lack of scrutiny in appointment of Canadian Human Rights Commissioner disturbing
'Terror is not an irrational strategy': Incoming human rights commissioner lectured about violence
Canada’s Extremist Attack on Free Speech
BIG SCOOP: Liberals to spend $200M to hire over 300 new censorship bureaucrats. Bye-bye free speech.
Foundational Political Pledge - Michelle Remple
Liberals to spend $200M+ on new censorship bureaucracy, new PBO report finds
Bill C-63 (44-1) The Online Harms Act: Establishment of a Digital Safety Commission, Ombudsperson and Office
2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals
Act Now - Actions for a just society
SDG Media Compact (Sustainable Development Goals)
Breaking N_ws: New Report has Trudeau Hiring 330 Free Speech Enforcers