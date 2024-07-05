Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Breaking N_ws: New Report has Trudeau Hiring 330 Free Speech Enforcers

They are weaponizing human rights. It's beyond Orwellian, beyond Dystopian, it's even beyond Adolf.
Wayne
Jul 05, 2024
1
Share

Welcome to the #WEF4ThReich's Online Harms Enforcement Agency.

It's only another $201 Million and a new branch of Bureaucracy... a new bureaucracy to create, and enforce new regulations, use and management of social media platforms.

What could go wrong right?! Let's chat about it

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Bill C-63
- 330 New Stazi positions
- Controlled Opposition in Ottawa
- Gaslighting Politicians

Consider subscribing on alternative platforms like:

Wimkin

X (Twitter)

lgm.news

Rumble.com

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #BillC63 #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

Power Point Slides:

Liberal Crime Spree
527KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Christine Van Geyn: Under Bill C-63, an online comment could cost you thousands

Weaponizing human rights tribunals: Stéphane Sérafin for Inside Policy

Establishing new regulator for online harms law ‘will take some time,’ minister says

Howard Levitt: Lack of scrutiny in appointment of Canadian Human Rights Commissioner disturbing

'Terror is not an irrational strategy': Incoming human rights commissioner lectured about violence

Canada’s Extremist Attack on Free Speech

BIG SCOOP: Liberals to spend $200M to hire over 300 new censorship bureaucrats. Bye-bye free speech.

Debates of June 7th, 2024

Share Wayne’s Substack

Foundational Political Pledge - Michelle Remple

Michelle Rempel Garner - Substack

Liberals to spend $200M+ on new censorship bureaucracy, new PBO report finds

Bill C-63 (44-1) The Online Harms Act: Establishment of a Digital Safety Commission, Ombudsperson and Office

Leg 2425 008 M Online Harms Act Establishment Digital Safety Commission Ombudsperson Office Loi Prejudices Ligne Etablissement Commission Ombudsman Bureau Securite Numerique En
108KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals

Act Now - Actions for a just society

SDG Media Compact (Sustainable Development Goals)

Share Wayne’s Substack

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and especially financial is more critical than ever before — you are deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: https//buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

1 Comment
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Mystery Night, to the mail bag it is!
  Wayne
Trudeau’s “Sedition Cabinet”, A Liberal Implosion
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 03
  Wayne
Ep 15: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
The Cost & Failure of Trudeau’s Propaganda Machine
  Wayne
Guest: Tajana Truthseeker 01011
  Wayne
Clown World Gone Wild: Fast & Furious is the Shift
  Wayne