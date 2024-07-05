Breaking N_ws: New Report has Trudeau Hiring 330 Free Speech Enforcers

Welcome to the #WEF4ThReich's Online Harms Enforcement Agency.

It's only another $201 Million and a new branch of Bureaucracy... a new bureaucracy to create, and enforce new regulations, use and management of social media platforms.

What could go wrong right?! Let's chat about it

- Bill C-63

- 330 New Stazi positions

- Controlled Opposition in Ottawa

- Gaslighting Politicians

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Power Point Slides:

Liberal Crime Spree 527KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Christine Van Geyn: Under Bill C-63, an online comment could cost you thousands

Weaponizing human rights tribunals: Stéphane Sérafin for Inside Policy

Establishing new regulator for online harms law ‘will take some time,’ minister says

Howard Levitt: Lack of scrutiny in appointment of Canadian Human Rights Commissioner disturbing

'Terror is not an irrational strategy': Incoming human rights commissioner lectured about violence

Canada’s Extremist Attack on Free Speech

BIG SCOOP: Liberals to spend $200M to hire over 300 new censorship bureaucrats. Bye-bye free speech.

Debates of June 7th, 2024

Foundational Political Pledge - Michelle Remple

Liberals to spend $200M+ on new censorship bureaucracy, new PBO report finds

Bill C-63 (44-1) The Online Harms Act: Establishment of a Digital Safety Commission, Ombudsperson and Office

Leg 2425 008 M Online Harms Act Establishment Digital Safety Commission Ombudsperson Office Loi Prejudices Ligne Etablissement Commission Ombudsman Bureau Securite Numerique En 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals

Act Now - Actions for a just society

SDG Media Compact (Sustainable Development Goals)

