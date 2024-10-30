By Hook or by Crook, Elections Must Be Won

if you believe there may be sketchy shenanigans afoot within Canada’s election processes, at too many levels. Both here and abroad…

Don’t be fooled by bad actors and sketchy patterns, follow the $$$.

Sources resources and links:

The best Saskatchewan Election coverage in Canada happened, here: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQbAYYpdxE

I don’t think Canada can actually call itself a functioning democracy when one province has the ability to extort or hold hostage the federal system for its own desires. This is a serious misrepresentation of the people of our country. It’s time to change the system so little men like this can’t wave their fingers in our grill while stealing our wallets. Shaun Rickard @ShaunRickard67 Seriously, how do you as a Canadian feel about being held hostage as your life, future & survival literally hang in the balance

Election interference in BC, on behalf of the winner… by foreign influencers and inside corruption? Are you surprised? Will you stand for it?BC Premier EXPOSED CCP Connection after Winning Election - David Eby Named in Foreign Interference Clyde Do Something

This will set the tone to remember through the next several stories, everything is connected. The MSM (Mockingbird Mercenaries) are absolutely participants in the crime spree’s waging agains innocent society. Elon Musk: Media Bias: Subtle (and Not So Subtle) Ways Journalists Slant the News

AI terrifies me, this is a good example of why I find it so concerning. Given the abuse of all communication and information exchange programs this can only end in a total weaponization of information, narrative, and truth. This sets all my danger flags ablaze.@SetupSpawn: Should we be worried about this?

I was invited to a panel discussion on the greatest threat to Canadians, Bill C-293. This is the point where the Government of Canada must be stopped. Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast: Canadians awakening to the horrors of Bill 293 that will end Canada if passed

A brilliant break down of intended abuse being enabled under this heinous control grab. If this passes Canada is over. BlendrNews @BlendrNews 🇨🇦 😳 Canada's "Pandemic Prevention Plan" is Straight Out of Your Nightmares

Bill Gates regularly interrupts the world (and our show again) but not in his favour this time. This video compiles a laundry list of reasons why this man needs to be stopped, why some of the worlds biggest countries want him in prson, and why we should all want him on the gallows. Ivor Cummins @FatEmperor Probably the most important #BillGates video you will ever see. Maybe the most important, full stop.

While Yuval Noah Harari makes you cringe, you know the man who calls you “hackable animals” and “useless eaters” this Global news host thinks he’s the messiah! Global News host - Chris Gailus: @chrisgailus - He nails it, and it applies here in Canada too.

Another “foreign born” infiltrator of Canadian Politics who rarely hides her love for terrorism and terrorists is Elizabeth May, the Green Party leader. Isn’t it good to know she takes her marching orders from Palestine? So much for representative democracy in Canada for Canadians right? I pulled this clip so folks would understand the level of terrorism she supports in the next few stories. Andy Lee: @RealAndyLeeShow - "I take my marching orders from the permanent representative of Palestine to Canada.” -Elizabeth May

The traveling road show of crime and predation continues, a familiar predator, kindergarteners in a different library, same terrorist programming. Ivan Kleber: @lordivan22 - “If you are a drag queen and you know it, shout 'Free Palestine'” Someone needs to inform this person of the Palestinian stance on “Trani's” and the “Gravity based conversion therapy” they support.

Andy once again does the heavy lifting here, here she is following the money showing us all where the money comes from, and where it goes. Canada’s Palestine liberators are fund extraction machinations intended solely to fund Palestinian terrorism both here in Canada and abroad. Andy Lee: @RealAndyLeeShow - They won’t do it, so I will.

Children are being sacrificed on the alter of virtue signalling diversity. This clip will make you angry and likely break your eyes enough to leak. It’s the direct result of the “invasion” agenda. It’s happening on both of our countries. It may be a campaign ad but it hits the heart. Elon Musk @elonmusk

Just how popular is Donal Trump? At least popular enough to Justin Trudeau’s half brother to campaign and endorse the man. You have to know this burns Trudeau’s ass! National Post @nationalpost Justin Trudeau's brother endorses Trump ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5

The full Kyle Kemper article: National Post: Trudeau's brother says he believes Trump is 'genuine,' urges Canadian government workers to quit

Great question from Jimmy here. Given the lengths the Deep State will go to to get what it wants do you think they will let him win? @TuckerCarlson: Jimmy Dore: Trump’s MSG Rally, WaPo Refusing to Endorse Kamala, & Why Trump Winning Is Essential Debate: Will They Allow Trump to Win?

This time I think he is right… dangerously right, the clip after this one will explain why I think he is correct. Alex Jones: @RealAlexJones - Out of the blue, the feds are claiming Trump supporters are going to stage terror attack during a disputed election.

The grand finale clip of tonights show has everything you want from a major blockbuster. It will take you for a ride on the emotional rollercoaster alright. You will laugh, you will gasp, you will shake your head, roll your eyes and probably not want to believe this could even be real but alas…. it is as real as a heart attack.

This clip portrays a very real story, it shows us how dangerously and desperately programmed the Alphabet soup brigade is, and how determined regular Americans are to defend themselves against the rabid delusion of these “special interest groups.” If you had to imagine a nation living in terror of an election in America this is it. Armed and Divided We Stand: Civil War Anxiety in the USA - Point of no return 3Cat

