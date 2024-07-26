Canada Controls The World’s Media?

of some of the worlds most diabolical criminal endeavours in the modern history of the world. Quite an achievement for a country just over 150 years old but it is a land of over achievers. I think some folks might be a little surprised at how much influence over the world one Canadian man has. Of course we’re going to talk about it!

The deeper I dug the more I felt it important to state once again: “No, I am not inclined to hurt myself in any way shape or form!

And of course we are going to talk about it!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

What's Up Canada?

https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Google Search: Reuters News

Ontario family worth a staggering $71 billion just keeps getting richer

Who's David Thomson? A peek into the mysterious, 'reluctant' head of Canada's richest family

Google Search: David Thompson

Canada's Rich, Troubled Thomson Family

Hudson's Bay Company

Upper Canada College

Wikipedia: David Thomson, 3rd Baron Thomson of Fleet

Family tree of Thomson family

Financials: Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)

Wikipedia: Reuters

Reuters just got $10 billion to build a sustainable news business. How should it spend it?

Wikipedia: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Holdings Firm: The Woodbridge Company

The Woodbridge Company - The Trust Project

Thomson Reuters Foundation

About the Reuters Institute

Reuters Institute Advisory Board

Envision Pharma Group CEO - David Thomson

NATO finds gaping holes in Europe's defences

Google Results: Reuters Europe News

Clinton Foundation donors include dozens of media organizations, individuals

1977 report: THE CIA AND THE MEDIA

Worldwide Propaganda Network Built by the C.I.A.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #Russia #WWIII #WhatsUpCanada

On Friday at 6:00 Pm Central: Ep 19: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Saturday Event: Tactical Civics 01

Share Wayne’s Substack

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/whatsupc

Buy Wayne a Coffee

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:



Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:



Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/