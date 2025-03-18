Canada is now European?

While the people grow more despondent and the Politicians lie bigger every day... it’s exactly how they manufacture the death of a nation. This time it's ours.

What a roller coaster ride. Our government routinely accuses Canadians of not having a core identity or knowing what a Canadian is, yet it is they who are dazed, confused and delusional. Ghislaine’s number 1 fan thinks we are European, just like him. Or at least that’s the pitch to his European globalist clan.

It’s interesting to hear how quickly voices outside of Canada are catching on to the Carney scam. When Steven Crowder asks who is Mark Carney you know the stench is offensive.

Also offensive is how stupid Mark Carney thinks we are. Using props and sketchy lies to portray something he is not before skipping the country 5 minutes after being sworn in. His wife Diana Fox Carney seems a perfect match, crooks of a feather and all.

So, who is Diana Fox Carney?

Sadly the “Euro paparazzi” is lapping up the same koolaid as the politicos. Who other than Carney is telling them that “nearly half of Canadians say yes” to becoming the EU’s 28th member??? Brian Lilley takes the words right out of my mouth, No Mark Carney, we aren't European, we are Canadian.

No matter how much you despise the Main Stream Mercenaries and political criminals it’s not nearly enough. They are the greatest bane on humanity and responsible for more crime and deaths than we can count. They have willingly colluded to destroy the Canadian economy and the futures of all Canadians.

This is not a natural situation, this is intentional. Canada Has The Tools To Survive Tariffs - Trudeau Refused To Use Them For decades now the establishment has undermined us, We think that our side won the Cold War. But the campaign continues inside Western countries. And now we are losing. Bruce is disturbingly correct…

They will not stop until Canada is destroyed or Canadians take back the right to our own future self determination. In case you have any doubt of that, Carneys first days should be enough. Carney LEAVES Canada - Nearly Half of Canadians Want to ABANDON Sovereignty for the EU!

I think it has to start with a peaceful revolutionary mindset. Buckle up, use it or lose it.

