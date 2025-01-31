Canada Isn’t Lost, It’s Being Captured

Yes, the intent for Canada is to be controlled or shattered, exterminated or Balkanized. Canada is the 2nd largest land mass with the 3rd most resources so it is far too big, far too rich, far too sparsely populated, far far far too poorly managed and has too much potential.

In the eyes of the super powers, (excluding Russia) Canada is so far gone it cannot be left to the Chinese or the Globalists in Geneva & Davos... So, it must be controlled or balkanized into fragment rump states of the United States. All of those options would have Canada’s wealth extracted from it. We have a clash of super titans fighting over Canada, China, Geneva/Davos, and America, how it plays out is destined to be affected by Canadians.

Let’s start with our propaganda time traveler lenses on for this clip, the parallels are disturbing. PROPAGANDA For High School Kids In 1948! Would They Show This Today? After asking if they would show that to kids today, also ask what you’re paying for your kids to see: How Much Money Are Canadian Educators Wasting Pandering To Woke Morons?

Our societies have been conditioned, dangerously conditioned to the “bomp-bomp-bommmm” of the establishment enforcers and manufactured consent as illustrated magnificently in this clip from 2011 called TheTinyDot It’s beyond humbling for 99.99% of people to admit.

Speaking of the absurdities of establishment conditioning in relation to Canada is the pseudo report on foreign interference, to get the full report if you want to test your blood pressure → Final Report of the Foreign Interference Commission If that doesn’t blow your top then knowing Trudeau appointed a bunch more senators totalling 100 out of 105 but hey, it’s good to note that when asked how they will conduct themselves they said they will defend “minority” rights.

Many would suggest in the face of all of this that Canada has fallen, in the first of 2, Celtic Canuck suggests it was pushed but what if Trudeau accidentally let his government fall? One could easily believe it’s the desired outcome knowing Canada Preps Pandemic-Style Aid Amid Tariff Threat which inevitably means UBI and Digital I.D’s. It’s literally Globalism vs Populism & politicians who say all the right things.

The past 10 days has changed to dynamics of the world so much that secession is not a front line discussion, in a plethora of locations including California, California Secretary of State has approved a campaign to gather signatures for a petition calling for a vote on if California should secede from the U.S. and become an independent country.

It’s going to be an even larger discussion in Canada, there are some points to be understood by asking What if Quebec Had Voted For Independence? or. more importantly, What If Each Canadian Province Became Independent?

I don’t claim the last 2 videos should be taken as verbatim or that they are 100% accurate but I 100% do believe we have to start having these discussions. They will only get easier the more often they are had and people will be blind sided if we do not.

What Canada needs is more disclosure and accountability, it’s sad when the new US Press Secretary shows more fortitude for it than our leadership when asked how many Illegals will be sent home. “All of them, they are criminals”

One of the stories I’ll be watching is all about that, disclosure and accountability as General (former) Mark Milley is experiencing in his fall from grace. This is what he gets for committing Treason. As more of the bio warfare truth comes to light under Mark Milley’s watch, more nations like Italy and India are ‘opting out’ of the WHO. Even Kenya says: “We cannot afford to trust The World Health Organization anymore”

I couldn’t agree more.

