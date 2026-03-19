Canada Muzzled

The establishment fear is so great they must silence the individual. It’s about instilling fear in a populous. Can anyone show me a place where democracy and censorship live together? It is NOT for your safety, it’s for your control. Silence!

If the bad guys own censorship, the problems facing Canadians are not just Federal. Doug Ford also seeks silencing the people in Ontario. It’s not for prosperity, it’s necessary for the manufactured collapse. How dare Canadians be free to speak their minds

The plight Canadians are facing is racing to “Humanitarian Crisis” levels. An obscene concept in any nation let alone in one of the most prosperous nations on earth. It’s not just unnecessary, it’s criminal. It’s not just incompetence it’s corruption. It’s not just avoidable its only due to unsatisfiable greed. On this trajectory is not stopped immediately, nothing can save Canada or its people.

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Sources and links:

John Bolton - The 3 Biggest Pieces Of S#!7 In Canadian Political History - Speech Under Attack

CTV News - Man dead after being shot on QEII while driving

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Why are Canada's food prices so high?

Ben Rabidoux - Unprecedented times in Canada as population turns negative on a y/y basis for the first time in our country's history

AnitaK - Wait… No Food Allowed in a Calgary School Cafeteria?

Matt Cart - OH CANADA.. How Far We Have Fallen

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Sky News Australia - 'There will be no groceries on shelves’: Australian fuel is desperately ‘running dry’

Jasmin Laine - Canada Declared Human Rights CRISIS—Carney Still Gets Global Praise

Society Unveiled - CTV News Spins Liberal Poll SURGE — The TRUTH They Won’t Say!

Trending Now - Ontario proposes changes to freedom-of-information laws

CHCH News - Opposition says Ford using latest announcement to distract from proposed FOI changes

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Rebel News - This just ended his career..

Western Standard - York University 'gifted' three more land acknowledgments Three new land acknowledgements have been implemented by York University as part of a memorandum of understanding

Moose on the Loose - Doug Ford REFUSES to Release Phone Records, Blames Carney Gov for CENSORSHIP

Akkad Daily - Active Measures: Demoralisation

Blendr News - Carney Pushes “Anti-Hate” Bill, CBC Exposed, and Liberals Near Majority

Fight for Canada - CANADA’S THOUGHT POLICE ARE HERE

Tajana Cekic - Re-education camp is gonna be so lit you guys if they pass bill C9

Press For Truth - THOUGHT POLICE At Canadian DOORSTEP For Anti-Carney Post – REJECT THIS TYRANNY BEFORE IT’S YOUR DOOR

Stop C9 - STOPC9.ca

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Dacey Media - "Team Canada" every Saturday of 2024

Western Standard - Al Quds Committee sends cease-and-desist letter to Doug Ford

Phucking eh - Pro-TERROR*ST Protest Gets OUT OF CONTROL!!

Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch - Disguised as opponents of Iran’s Islamic regime, two collaborators of the regime’s intelligence service assassinated an Iranian dissident in Canada almost 40 days ago.

Tom Quiggin - As far as I can tell, CBSA is threatening Canadian citizens if they take pictures of officials from a terrorist listed country/organization.

Goldie Ghamari - WHY ARE ISLAMIC REGIME MULLAHS COMING TO CANADA?!

wealthmoose - The cleric filmed arriving at Toronto Pearson from Iran has been identified as Hojjatoleslam Morteza Tayyebi, reportedly now a Canadian citizen.

Keean Bexte - This is disgusting.

Thomas Sowell Quotes - “Mass immigration is a great way to hate your children and your neighbor.”

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Billboard Chris - Freedom of speech does not exist in the UK. Freedom of thought doesn’t even exist.

Tamara Ugolini - Declassified CIA documents expose disturbing efforts to manipulate human behaviour through covert experiments, like hiding mind altering drugs in food and vaccines

Ted Logan - “Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars” is a document allegedly discovered inside a copier bought at a government auction in 1986.

Redacted - WORLD EXCLUSIVE! INTEL AGENCIES USING GRAPHENE OXIDE TO CONTROL HUMAN THOUGHT, HAVANA SYNDROME LINK

Matt Cart - Why Are Record Numbers Of Canadians Fleeing Canada?

Power & Corruption Explained - Will Canada Still Exist in 20 Years?

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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