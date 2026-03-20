Muzzled & Blindsided

We’ve covered a lot of the censorship they have in store for us. What comes next? After they have us all silenced, then what?
Is AI governance the plan?
If so, what could go wrong? I’m afraid Canadians will be very shocked when or if they learn what comes next, and helpless to do anything about it. There will only be dependency, there will be no economy, no health care, no currency, no jobs, no future, no voice, no tolerance of you without submission... and it’s already begun.
Buckle up again folks.
Sources and links:
The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney, China, and the Economic Gamble Canadians Don’t See
Blendr News - China’s Assault on Canada Explained by Security Expert
What’s Up Canada - Canada's Dirtiest Secret Wayne Peters with former CSIS agent Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former RCMP agent Garry W.G. Clement, and Peter R MacIsaac
The entire (Gov/Police/Intel) system exists for the sole purpose of providing the plausibility and plausible deniability necessary to maintain the continuity of crime syndicates posing as Government. - Wayne Peters
Russell Matthews - It Started: Canadians JUST Stopped Paying
Digital Engine - Why experts say AI will spark WW3.
Merethe Hallandvik - Laura Aboli “Transhumanism: The End Game” Full Speech (10 minutes)
The Infographics Show - Why AI Researchers Are Quitting and Panicking on the Way Out
TECHNOCRACY News & Trends - DOGE’s Plans To Replace Humans With AI Are Already Under Way
Redacted - WORLD EXCLUSIVE! INTEL AGENCIES USING GRAPHENE OXIDE TO CONTROL HUMAN THOUGHT, HAVANA SYNDROME LINK
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