Muzzled & Blindsided

We’ve covered a lot of the censorship they have in store for us. What comes next? After they have us all silenced, then what?

Is AI governance the plan?

If so, what could go wrong? I’m afraid Canadians will be very shocked when or if they learn what comes next, and helpless to do anything about it. There will only be dependency, there will be no economy, no health care, no currency, no jobs, no future, no voice, no tolerance of you without submission... and it’s already begun.

Buckle up again folks.

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Sources and links:

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney, China, and the Economic Gamble Canadians Don’t See

Blendr News - China’s Assault on Canada Explained by Security Expert

What’s Up Canada - Canada's Dirtiest Secret Wayne Peters with former CSIS agent Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former RCMP agent Garry W.G. Clement, and Peter R MacIsaac

The entire (Gov/Police/Intel) system exists for the sole purpose of providing the plausibility and plausible deniability necessary to maintain the continuity of crime syndicates posing as Government. - Wayne Peters

Russell Matthews - It Started: Canadians JUST Stopped Paying

Digital Engine - Why experts say AI will spark WW3.

Merethe Hallandvik - Laura Aboli “Transhumanism: The End Game” Full Speech (10 minutes)

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The Infographics Show - Why AI Researchers Are Quitting and Panicking on the Way Out

TECHNOCRACY News & Trends - DOGE’s Plans To Replace Humans With AI Are Already Under Way

Redacted - WORLD EXCLUSIVE! INTEL AGENCIES USING GRAPHENE OXIDE TO CONTROL HUMAN THOUGHT, HAVANA SYNDROME LINK

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Email Kathleen or Email Wayne and we will sent the documents to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

Thank Kathleen

If you appreciate Kathleen’s generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom, I know she will appreciate it!

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Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended Copy

Canadian Mp List Amended Copy 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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A “stop C-9 Call Script” with a video message from Kathleen just to help simplify it!

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call 645KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Senator phone number and email directory can be found here: https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/?v=tiles

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Follow Kathleen on X: Thegameoflife101 on YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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