Canada Triggered

Sources, resources and links:

First, a few Breaking News headlines:

French Government Falls in No-Confidence Vote

Vancouver police: A number of people have been stabbed, and the suspect has been shot by police

Terrorism seems to have a forever home in Canada these days

The inevitable has arrived! We know MSM couldn’t sustain the lies and would ultimately die, but there is more to the story and Konstantin explains it well: The Real Reason the Mainstream Media is Dying - Konstantin Kisin - Triggernometry

The panic to cover up government abuses is speeding up, they see themselves running out of time to silence us. The push is on for Bill C-63 Arif Virani · Months of Conservative filibustering have stalled progress on Bill C-63—our kids can't wait any longer. My response was blunt: Why do you hate Canada? Go home and leave us alone, we see through the lies. the only thing under those lies is terrorism and tyranny and YOU know it to be true.

I have nothing to add, this time the headline says it all! Elon Musk Doesn't Hold Back Against Justin Trudeau Tuck Frudeau

At about the 2 minute mark, Douglass unloads on the “Bimbo” called Trudeau, and it’s rich: ‘Bimbo Trudeau’: Douglas Murray brands Canadian PM a ‘narcissistic little playboy’ Sky News Australia

@TorontoSun Is Donald Trump trolling Justin Trudeau? I have to say yes, BIGLY. At the end of the show I confess as to why it’s a monumental backfire for Canadian Patriots. I say ‘confess’ because it triggered the Feral Canadian” I try hard to keep on a leash…

The above post was just one of the triggers to my Feral Canadian split personality running rampant… What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian I would argue the triggered Canadians are not the liberals.

I would argue the triggered Canadians are not the liberals. It's those of us who have endured decades of the Clinton and Obama proxy crime sprees running over Canada for decades while the good Canadians fought with you who are triggered. Why do I say this, because it triggers me, and I am one of those people who had your backs and now you mock. We celebrated your Trump victory. Now we endure divisive clickbait that has consequences, maybe not for you but they sure do up here when some of us are fighting like hell from behind enemy lines like we're in North Korea... It's not liberals you trigger, it's the patriots.

But they rubbed it in with this…

Which I was inspired to give an appropriate response to, we can meme too!

I coupled the meme with a little history lesson, some are familiar, most are not. The ones who are not aware of the War of 1812 and what happened there are those who also can’t find their core Canadian identities because this is actually, factually a huge part of the history that Makes Canada a nation that people just did not want to mess with in the past. Americans hate this shit!

War of 1812 was a waste of time, money and most importantly lives all brought about by James Madison having an ego that believed his own hype.

The war of 1812 simply explained

But the subject has been around a very long time, I can’t believe I sourced a Toronto Star piece for this but if you wan’t to walk through the history with a grain of salt: Canada has long faced calls to join the U.S.: A short history of saying nope to the American dream

Meanwhile, the Meat Muppets carry on. Coming back to present day, a word from Neil Oliver to settle the masses, we have more ground to cover: Neil Oliver: …sticking it to us!!! Neil Oliver

This bit of clever propaganda speaks to ‘Fallout,’ what does this mean for Canada and the millions of new people? It’s not great… Why Brutally Crushing Migrant Dreams Is Canada's New Plan Nepolitik

But what do we do about it? I get that question 50 times a day. The truth is no one wants the truth, they want an easy button, a ‘vote’ to fix it so they can remain in denial, not get uncomfortable, not take risks, to ‘opt out’ of the work. I’m glad not everyone thinks like that, for those not among the Stockholm Syndrome gripped masses, this makes a lot more sense than anything any member of govt can give.

As per Jason Lavigne:

Hey Canada, If we’re genuinely concerned about foreign interference in our government, it might be time to take a closer look at our own head of state. Right now, we still acknowledge King Charles III, a monarch thousands of kilometers away, as Canada’s official leader. Of the 56 independent countries in the Commonwealth, only 14 still keep King Charles as their head of state. According to polling data, only 23% of Canadians want to remain under the monarchy—the lowest level of support among the Commonwealth Realms. Yet here we are, lingering in a system that doesn’t reflect the majority’s wishes. All it would take is a simple majority—51%—to change our system for good. Why are we lagging behind? For instance, Jamaica's parliamentary counsel submits draft bills for transition to a republic on September 27th, 2024.

https://constitutionnet.org/news/jamaicas-parliamentary-counsel-submits-draft-bills-transition-republic

https://www.statista.com/chart/30904/commonwealth-countries-who-would-vote-to-become-a-republic/

Other nations like Belize, the Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis are signalling that they’ll soon follow suit. Even Barbados severed ties in 2021. The global trend is clear. Isn’t it time for Canada to fully step into its own sovereignty and leave our monarchy past where it belongs—behind us?

The invading pets now want their own police forces… Wiretap Media @WiretapMediaCa BREAKING: To combat "Hate" the Government announces the Canada Community Security Program which will fund community police forces for migrant communities.

In other shocking news it seems the “Arkansa Disease” is loose again, assassinations on the streets UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassinated in NYC Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in what authorities describe as a 'brazen targeted attack' outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan around 6:47 AM. The incident occurred shortly before Thompson was due to speak at a company conference,

Why??????????

What was he going to say??? I’ve a strange feeling it’s connected to many more coming disclosures, maybe like these….

Camus @newstart_2024 Shocking... Edward Dowd: "So five billion people on the planet got a (COVID) vaccine of some sort. If you apply the range of the death rate in the US that I gave you earlier, you get a range of globally 7.3 million to 15 million died from the vaccine. And that's 7 million to 15 million." "And so there's been a study by Dennis Rancourt. We've looked at his methodology. It's different than what we do. We're not saying it's wrong. It's an estimate and he came up with 17 million, which I think you talked about. So our upper range is right there with Dennis Rancourt." "Disabilities, when you look at the ratio of four to one, you multiply the 7 million and the 15, approximately 15 million times four, you get a range of 29, because let me see, I've got to look at the numbers. 29 to 60 million disabled globally." "And then injuries, if you take 18% of the vaccinated, just using the Pfizer, so that again, this could be money, but we get a range of at the high end, 900 million, 500 million at the low end injured. 500 million to 900 million who had an injury that has not disabled."

Or maybe this: Toronto Sun @TheTorontoSun COVID-19 ‘most likely’ leaked from Wuhan lab, U.S. committee finds

Or possibly even more likely, this? Cafe Locked Out (KULTURE) 8:32 @cafelockedout Boom boom.boom "Document surfaces confirming the the Pentagon was in fact controlling the Covid-19 narrative all along and the agenda predates 2019.

And I’m afraid to say it just gets worse. Tainted food??? Yes, because the Medical system has become a monstrosity, Bill Gates has become a liability to Humanity

Bovaer? Bovaer is being added to BEEF and MILK because it is thought to prevent climate change. You need to know and you some background on how Bovaer was originally made. 'Livestock's Long Shadow.' Follow the entire thread… If you’re brave enough to handle the evil

Of course, there is always another layer, another part to the evil story. Our friend Nicola has a theory The White Rabbit Podcast 🐇 @AllBiteNoBark88 My Hypothesis

Sorry Canada, you are on the list too. In fact… you were the Guinea Pigs The Buck You Will @TheBuckYouWill 🚨WE ARE BEING POISONED🚨 The Trudeau government is poisoning you. Follow the thread here for the lists of “who done it too”

Then find an honest rancher…. STAT

Of course the news would not be complete without another Liberal scandal right? You on’t be disappointed by Andy Lee here: When do the seizures of proceeds of crimes start? Starting with Trudeau and Freeland and here: All the best “charities” that receive massive federal grants seem to operate out of a shared workspace nowadays.

The following excerpt is part of the testimony of Bruce Pardy @PardyBruce at committee. I highly recommend getting involved: https://brucepardy.substack.com/p/get-the-federal-government-out-of

In Canada, the business of universities isn’t just money, but government money. The business of Canadian universities, in large part, is to get their hands on as much government money as they can. They have become chronic welfare recipients like the CBC - dependent on government largesse with no prospect of becoming self-sustaining. They are deep black holes into which gobs of money disappear.

And finally, my confession. I was positively Feral when I penned this response to those who suggest we become be the 51st State…

I'm glad you asked what we think, I will respond because you asked. Otherwise I would not even have addressed this because it's so insulting. What I hear you suggest, I interpret as sedition and treasonous. I am Canadian, I have no desire to be an American. It is NOT the 'best possible option,' what you suggest is the desperate, weak, pathetic 'opt out' of fixing our own country. Maybe that is best for cowards, but it's certainly not for genuine real Canadians. I think you should support the country you live in, or go live in the country you support. If you want to be American, they have a process for that, don't let the door hit you on the way out. Canadians inspired the world with our Truckers convoy, America didn't do that. Canadians have had more impact on globally stopping the Cabal than ours, OR the US government has. You want to throw that away for an easy button??? Tell that to veterans... I'm sure the entire generation of Newfoundlanders lost to war would appreciate it. Don't remember that? Canadians do. Some things you may want to consider. No government will save you, certainly not Trumps. Trump, like any leader will only 'clean up' what is advantageous for him. What will you think when Trumps gone and they get 4 more OBiden's in a row? Oh that wont happen right??? Or when Trump sends all your kids to fight in shit holes like Ukraine or Iraq, won't happen either right? In other words, Trump won't always be there. If you're playing into treason for security, you deserve neither. If Canadians are willing to whine for the US to come and save us even to the point of giving up our country and who we are, we are probably the last people the US would want. Our trade dollar value is down due to one thing, bad management. It used to be par or higher pre treason. It is not an incentive for treason. Without the corrupt influences of Americans and the few corrupted Canadian accomplices, Canada would not be in the mess it is. Without the Clintons and Obamas and Bush's corrupting our policies, would Canada be such a mess? Canadian people are so cowardly and lazy they would sacrifice their country? I don't stand for those people. When the US was being overthrown we stood on guard, had their backs, fought like hell and not once did any Canadian think 'we should annex America.' As for their constitution, if Canadians were not chicken shit and lazy we could, as should have our own constitution but that sounds too much like work to sort out the truth from all of the freedom industrial complex parasites who have tainted the well so deeply. If Iceland can do it, so can we if willing but no.... call in Daddy Trump? When I spoke with Derek Sloan about exactly this he laughed and stated: "We don't care if Canada is a Defacto country, we rule through implied consent. We don't need a constitution." (Yes I have a witness to this conversation) So now here we are, rather than solve our own issues and the fact that there now seems no way to purify the discussion which leave those with feeble constitutions of their own clamouring 'save me daddy save me" of Trump????? So NO. A hard NO. I will wage war on any invaders with thoughts of conquest. I will age war on ALL invaders with thoughts of conquest. I swore an oath to serve my country, not any other. I stand for Canadians, not America. I will defend MY COUNTRY from all enemies, foreign and domestic. If I'm alone, so be it I will not live the shame of cowardice by sacrificing my country to avoid some discomfort. Servant of Canada, Wayne Peters P.S. If you believe different, that is your freedom and right to do so. However I would thank you for removing me from your correspondence. In fact any who would hold this belief I do not want to even know, and I would address any who espouse this in the future as an enemy of Canada.

Thank you for being here!

