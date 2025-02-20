Canada’s Toxic Folly

No one is prepared for Canada’s critical moments, happening now. Liberals are desperate, don't buy the narrative in the polls or MSM. They can't change their colours or undo what the've destroyed. And… Trudeau is in legal trouble again, BREAKING: Trudeau Faces JAIL TIME—Cries On Stage, BILLIONS Disappear in Scandal!

Sadly, few see whats about to happen in Canada, fewer are prepared to undo it. The manufactured ‘Team Canada’ tariff wars are being undone for Carney before he even gets started. Donald Trump just SCREWED Mark Carney BIGTIME

This toxic management is not only afflicting Canada, the 'collective west' is dying. Europe is finally understanding, and crying because they are figuring out the hard way that they can't stop it. Munich is driven to TEARS. Collective west ends

It's easier to see when billions in gold are being stashed on commercial flights in a rush to get to America. It’s not going unnoticed, I’ve been sensing something big coming. Neil Oliver asks, “is it the end?” As if we are at the end of all we once thought we knew to be normal? I think we're pondering similar thoughts.

This leaves Canadians among all western societies, facing critical moments indeed. The good news is that since the beginning of time, humanity is resilient. There is always a solution for every problem, not everyone is open to seeking them out so maybe Konstantin's Manifesto for the future of civilization has some things worth considering. It beats jumping from a bridge.

Tomorrow at 7:00 Pm Est on WhatsUpCanada.org or on Rumble

I was honoured and delighted to be a guest on the FreeNZ platform with Liz Gunn. She takes me in depth on my story, how I was inspired to start my own platform, and to discuss the ongoing agenda's plaguing the world: Wayne Peters - 'What's Up Canada?' Founder

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful.

