Canadians Killing Canadians Is Not What It Sounds Like

The killing off of its own population is real, but it's not the kind of war people recognize. This reality is being engineered, it's not by accident.

When you ask 'Cui Bono' and listen to Trump.... it's terrifying to some. For a myriad of reasons. When clarity is most required, the discussion gets muddied by false narratives and political brinkmanship.

The problem is Canadians getting trapped in the propaganda and brinksmanship, eating each other up because of manipulation from all sides.

Sources, resources and links:

So, what do I mean when I say Canadians are killing Canadians and it’s not what it looks like? You may think of car jackings, robberies, murder when we hear a statement like that. The truth is more sinister when looking at policy and politics. Lets look at some of that, like the

A few things Trudeau is spending your money on, like the $102 BILLION Liberal Slush Fund - $900M to the UN - $10M to fund abortions in the UK - $200M for Propaganda - $186M "Promoting Women" - $44M to Luxembourg Climate Initiatives

I hope every country is taking note of what’s happening in Canada right now. I too am embarrassed by how the government is handling the Trump Administration. I think Victor Davis Hanson is correct when he says: "No One Is Prepared for What’s About to Happen

How did we get here? Chase Hughes shares The Two Biggest Lies in HISTORY and how people come by those beliefs… and it’s frightening how they engineer beliefs systems. And very clear.

Another policy killing Canadians, Capital Gains, Dave Can't Breath After Hearing Canadian Tax Law How? Canadian Real Estate Crisis: Why BMO Says the Market is Frozen Solid | Shocking Truth Revealed!

What this des is give confidence to brazen asshattery like this from Joe Rogan: Joe Rogan On Canada Becoming 51st State Maybe he’s on drugs? (again) Although I don’t trust him, I much prefer embracing the points made here by Jordan Peterson - How to Fix Canada’s Government

One of the things we are going to have to embrace is how far discussions have tilted, so far in fact that traditional Liberals in media who haven’t made the shift, now almost seem conservative but I would argue it’s more to do with the character make up of generations on the field. Michael Shellenberger on Climate Panic, Safetyism, and Gen X Resilience

Finally, our historical lesson in psychotic on George Soros while thinking of the harmonic songs people like Chrystia Freeland sing in this Forgotten History documentary: The KING MAKER | George Soros

