Clown Show or Coverup?

If you don't think Justin Trudeau will dig deeper so he can go lower you don't know him yet. What does America think? How many wars does Trudeau want to provoke? Is Canada still safe? We covered all this and more, even with a minor technical or intervention glitch we still managed to unpack a lot of layers to the “Lord Farquat” disaster. We were directly over the target yet again.

Sources, resources and links:

X - Blocking people is changing soon

Sean Parnell - @SeanParnellUSA I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again. Biden, even as an animated corpse, is a far better candidate than her.

PoliceOnGuardForThee @PoliceOnGuard Cullen McDonald has won his case! It’s all-over social media, but why should we care?

Share Wayne’s Substack

Megh Updates 🚨™ @MeghUpdates 🚨 #BREAKING Ruling Liberal party MP Sean Casey calls for resignation of Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Liberal MP calls on Trudeau to step aside CityNews

Global News: Foreign interference inquiry resumes after damning allegations against India

Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow Trudeau needs to stop the gaslighting.

Buck @buckmcyoung Trudeau testifying at the Foreign Interference Inquiry that 'right wing populism' is a greater 'threat' to Canadian 'democracy' than foreign interference is the reveal

Bruce McGonigal @bruce_mcgonigal - The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference has devolved into a smear campaign against India that makes very little sense.

The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter @truckdriverpleb - The terrorist sympathizers Trudeau foolishly allowed to immigrate to Canada are now physically attacking his motorcade in downtown Ottawa

Sam Cooper @scoopercooper Trudeau pointed to ‘criminal’ intelligence leakers numerous times, pretty alarming...

VanRant 🇨🇦 @van_rant ‘criminal’ intelligence leakers!!!

Jason James @jasonjamesbnn Donald Trump and conservatives made Trudeau work for China.

Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker @Martyupnorth_2 Nearly one in five recent immigrants were born in India, the highest proportion from a single place of birth since 1971.

govt.exe is corrupt @govt_corrupt #WATCH: 2 days ago, Justin Trudeau said he had credible evidence on India undermining Canada's sovereignty. Today, he says there's no evidence on India but…

Share Wayne’s Substack

“Flying by the seat of Justin Trudeau’s pants…”Top US security expert blasts Canada Khalistan policy ANI News

Bruce McGonigal @bruce_mcgonigal 🇨🇦🕵️Video : Justin Trudeau created NSICOP.

Brian Lilley @brianlilley Amazing. Trudeau goes on a 5 minute partisan rant at the inquiry about Poilievre and security clearance

David Krayden @DavidKrayden WATCH Trudeau pull out all stops during his Public Inquiry

Brattani @Bratt_world WATCH. In a long, unhinged rant, Justin Trudeau finds a way to call this a “learning experience”

Alex Zoltan @AmazingZoltan HAPPENING NOW: The Khalistanis are responding.

Nya Pfannerstill @NyaPfanner Its not that China’s agents illegally imported busloads of Chinese students to vote for Han Dong,

Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow Since no one in the Liberal Party seems to know, Han Dong, according to this, beat Julie Bang-Gu Jiang by a mere 14 votes

Winter Oak @WinterOakPress Why do we always have to "get used to" their plans?

Canadian Refusenik 🍁 @cdnrefusenik The WHO's Tedros says the internet has created distrust in the use of lockdowns, masks and vaccines.

~~datahazard~~ @fentasyl What will 4 more years of Kamala look like? Let's ask Canada.

Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist @CarymaRules 🚨🚨🚨 There will be a black bloc protest outside Toronto Police headquarters next Friday.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0