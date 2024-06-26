Clown World Gone Wild: Fast & Furious is the Shift

but the rest of the world (& universe) would recognize it as more of a "correction" to a more human, and less radically insane time. Assange is free, Liberals losing strongholds, war mongers getting desperate & stupid and more from Clown World.

Consider finding us on alternative platforms like:

Wimkin

X (Twitter)

lgm.news

Rumble.com

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Liberal MP RESIGNS After CONFRONTING Corrupt Trudeau!

Canadians who don’t share the Trudeau vision are “cold, cruel and small”.

Conservatives win byelection in longtime Liberal stronghold Toronto-St. Paul's

Mulcair: If Liberals lose key byelection in Toronto, Trudeau is finished

Liberals lose previously safe seat in Toronto byelection

A good man, finally free. The tide is turning.

Julian Assange released from prison after reaching plea deal with US

Julian Assange freed: Wikileaks founder to return to Australia after US plea deal

Censored Study Links 74% of Deaths to COVID Vaccines

Navigating Canada's proposed sustainability disclosures

Smith And Moe JOIN FORCES To TAKE DOWN Trudeau!

Dave Rubin EXPOSES Justin Trudeau & Chrystia Freeland.

Why more Southeast Asian countries have signalled interest to join BRICS

Share Wayne’s Substack

Report on unconventional military strategies and tactics: Unrestricted Warfare Report

Unrestricted 380KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What are some recent examples of unrestricted warfare in action?

Costa Rica Constitutional Chamber Issues Ruling On Lawsuit To Annul IHR Amendments Filed By Interest of Justice

Costa Rica Arrests/or Prosecutes Eight Judicial Officials Of Different Rank For Several Highly Serious Crimes, Including Rigging The Court, Breach of Duty In An Effort To FINALLY Clean Up Corruption!

Slovak Covid-U Committee: There was no pandemic

RUSSIAN UN AMBASSADOR: US INVOLVEMENT IN SEVASTOPOL ATTACK “BEYOND ANY DOUBT”

Crimea attack, one step closer to US-Russia war:

About What’s Up Canada:- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/