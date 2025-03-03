Desperate Moves & Death Throes

The plan for Canada under the globalists is ‘Post Nation State.’ Maybe Canada can’t but can humanity escape the UN & their New World Order? I think Humanity can. I think the UN and their agenda is in its death throes, what we the people of the world do next will matter for eternity.

Until then Mark Carney will do his best to scam as much as he can from the wounded nation of Canada, he is after all a parasite and financial predator. It’s getting hard for even the most uninformed to pretend with the mounting disclosures of unethical scams like when Carney, while Chairman of Brookfield: fined $43million AND cut down THOUSANDS of football-sized fields of tropical forests in Brazil while being found guilty of slave-like labour.

Between the embarrassing Liberal/Globalist shenanigans from Carney, trudeau, Freeland, Gould and Jagmeet Singh, how desperate can they be? Is it the death throes of their power or just catty vindictiveness when NDP MP Charlie Angus calls for a nationwide boycott of Amazon and demands that the Trudeau government cut all contracts with Amazon, this same man calls Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Oligarchs, Donald Trump/JD Vance supporters of tyranny and racism. This is the party who danced in Parliament wearing keffiyehs celebrating Jews deaths. The same party sponsoring the petition to remove Elon Musk’s citizenship.

Share Wayne’s Substack

NDP - MP Charlie Angus this week is the gift that keeps on giving to prove their lack of mental stability after he had a complete meltdown when asked a question. This sitting MP screamed and called journalists fascists and dropped numerous f-bombs when asked a question.. Are they so desperate the send Charlie out to the streets to attack citizens for questions just to distract from their political agendas? I mean this man is clearly unhinged and should be getting a mental health check up, not representing anyone in Parliament.

Do you not wonder just how desperate, or sick these clowns are because he isn’t the only one, Jagmeet’s speech was an absolute DISASTER Unhinged, dangerous rhetoric. Delusional beyond belief but instead of backing off? He edited it to make himself look “powerful.”

Oh but wait… there’s more!!! In what must have been an attempt to “One Up'“ these lunatics, Chrystia Freeland insane claims took the cake stating that “the US is turning predator” she wants Canada to partner with Europe starting with Denmark France & the UK to build a NUCLEAR security alliance AGAINST the US

These people aren’t serious. Canada is burning, and they are all pouring gasoline on the fire…(or maybe doing some weird hallucinogenic drugs?).

Are they all part of the same cheap globalist team running cover for Uk Prime Minister Starmer, he’s as inept as they are. Trump humiliated UK Prime Minister Starmer

In fact the same flavour of desperation stink just oozes from them all, it’s a unique stink that all globalists have, some are more subtle and don’t shower in it like our Canadian globalists do. WHO Director Tedros is fuming over Trump’s withdrawal, claiming it left the organization on the verge of collapse and in financial turmoil.

It’s the same stink around soon to be President of Romania Cálin Georgescu’s arrest, interrogation and 60 day media ban. They are trying to go to war with President Trump, trump is done funding NATO. This can’t be coincidence given the fact that NATO is building a massive base right on Romania's border with Ukraine, but we're expected to swallow the lie that it's pure coincidence that Cálin Georgescu—who openly opposes this base—lost the election and is now arrested.

We must remember the way they operate. They are the proverbial “Firefighter, Arsonist, Hero’s”:

Share Wayne’s Substack

They are telling us, even if the National news is not:

You can hear from Cálin Georgescu himself in the Stop World Control production “Secrets of the United Nations below where he sits as a “Whistleblower” with current political prisoner Reiner Fuellmich in an interview obviously recorded before Reiner was quite literally thrown into a German Gulag more than a year ago. Time mostly suffered in isolation. I think they are genuinely trying to kill Reiner.

I think they are genuinely trying to kill Reiner in the same way they tried to kill Wikipedia founder Julian Assange. I think Mr Georgescu is potentially in for the same treatment.

You can help by bringing awareness to Reiner’s plight here, please consider signing this petition: https://www.freereinerfuellmich.org/

Share Wayne’s Substack

This leaves societies dazed, confused, and guessing. There are programming agendas and psyops running rampant globally and both sides are using them. Amazing Polly uploaded a video warning about the so-called alternative Narrative Network and how they were guiding people into the Great Reset / Build Back Better / 4th Industrial Revolution.

These are all contributing factors to the FTI Saturday Special Report on Saturday: Navigating Psyops in an Unrestricted Warfare World

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/