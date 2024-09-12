Did A Political Coup Just Happen in Canada?

The young global leaders are sinking the WEF great reset show pony and he’s here for WEF damage control, not by the request of Canadians.

#DisolveGovernment

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed a new Senator... it just does not stop.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Senate #Trudeau #StopTheSenate

@NChartierET: A new independent senator was appointed today, Pierre Moreau, a former Liberal cabinet minister in Quebec.

Prime Minister announces the appointment of a senator

CTV Ottawa: 'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses

@ImMeme0: Springfield, Ohio resident claims she saw Haitians catching wildlife in the park, gutting farm animals, cooking them,

@WhatsUpCanadian This is a coup. Period.

@Resist_CBDC It was always about Digital ID Everything is about Digital ID

@Eastwood45Ian "Carnage" incoming🤔

@Resist_CBDC · #DefundTheUN #ExitTheWHO #EndTheWEF

@cdnrefusenik "Some of the individuals and organizations consulted argued against releasing any of the information, warning it could be embarrassing or lead to prosecutions of the alleged war criminals."

@CourtenayTurner The UN wants MORE control over global affairs, and “the Pact for the Future” which is scheduled to be adopted during “the Summit of the Future”

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates has warned that humanity will either face World War 3 or another deadly pandemic within the next few years.

They had NO problem with overdosing kids with undiluted mixed up vials for the entire pandemic.

@JesslovesMJK "The Public Health Agency of Canada says it asked provinces to get rid of existing COVID-19 vaccines to avoid confusion with new formulations that will have the same drug identification number." I call bullshit.

@vesperdigital accountability in Canadian politics? Don't hold your breath!

@ryangerritsen: This drone footage of the Freedom Convoy 2022 shows just how epic & massive the protest against Government mandates really was

Canada cannot be held hostage by the whims of Quebec separatists.

@NyaPfanner Canada at 42 Million in a few weeks - this is only what they know of

https://www.npr.org/2024/09/10/nx-s1-5091259/indian-migrants-immigration-canada-northern-border-illegal-us-customs-and-border-protection

