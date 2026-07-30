Dinner Time Again

We’re going back to the toxic wasteland of our food supply tonight before we get to some of your news. I can’t turn off the firehose so we will carry on with that again next week but I am curious to see what y’all bring for tonight.

Buckle up again folks

First up, an instalment in the “Unfood Diaries.” (Lot’s more on this next week!)

Food Brands Exposed - Never Buy These 11 Toxic Coffee Brands — Only 3 Are Actually Safe

Instant coffee is a ghost cup:

British Truth Report - 8 UK TOXIC Tea Brands to AVOID at All Costs (And 3 That Are Safe)

Lipton_ Billions of Microplastics:

Brand Scope UK - 5 UK Best-Selling Beers You Must Avoid This Summer (The Cancer Risk Nobody Talks About)

TheTo - Homemade Cognac — No Barrel, No Still. They Never Wanted You To Know This

The State Explorer - The Foods FEMA and the Mormon Church Tell Their Own People to Stockpile (Full List)

Net week we will get back to exposing more of the toxic waste dump posing as food supply chains and grocery stores while delivering illnesses in nutritional wastelands.

The rest of the show was provided by the viewing community. Y’all brought random news links you found important, and we all get to unpack the stories together. This could be a great way of breaking out of some of the echo chambers we’re all “algorithmed” into.

TheSurvivalMom - LDS Preparedness Manual

Eliel Zuniga - Carney exposed, it's going to get worse

Clint Steele - Ziplock Bags and Dementia

Ontario Proud - Why would someone put their life at risk like this?

Jasmin Laine - ‘Even with U.S. tariffs, it’s still cheaper to sell in America than it is in Canada’

Moose on the Loose - Reporter Calls Out Carney's Lies in Front of Every Premier

Shawn Buckley Law - It all comes from the UN.

Pappa Kacak - Most Elections are scripts. -"Klaus Schwab"- WEF's chairman

Shawn Buckley Law - Canada is in a controlled demolition.

PJ The Belt - Alberta Separation SURGES!! — The Federalists are PANICKING

sunstar - cholesterol. The war is going well.

Nico Lagan - Canadians Are Distracted By Every New Bill — Bruce Pardy Exposes The Real Problem Behind Them

We will do it again, weekly even if you want to! You brought some great articles and I hope more opportunity to be heard on the show!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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