Dinner Time!

We’re going deep diving once again into the toxic wasteland that is our food supply. You know me, I always go for the firehose and so yeah… it’s happening again. It turned into something bigger than it appeared in the mirror!

I’m not ok with what they’re doing. The trade off, your health, lifespan, and suffering, the price you pay, for ‘affordability and choice.’ Are what you give them with your money, literally. You save a dollar, they add known carcinogens to your products.

You think you are getting “groceries.” You go out and dump a small ransom each week in their box stores… but what are you getting? Sick.

Is there even any real “food” left in what they sell you as food? They’ve turned our entire food supply into a toxic waste dumps, “nutritional deserts.”

Buckle up again folks.

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Escape. Connect with us at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

The Illusion of Affordable Food:

More Perfect Union - The Most Corrupt Corporation in the World Is Taking Over Our Food Supply

Bill Whittle - 65 MILLION Pounds of DEAD MEAT

More Perfect Union - How Corporations Are Secretly Poisoning Our Food Supply

Forever chemicals are everywhere:

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Press For Truth - Supreme Court Gives Monsanto TOTAL IMMUNITY — Glyphosate Now LEGALLY POISONING YOUR FOOD!!

UK Reports - The Prime Minister PANICS As Unilever DUMPS London For Amsterdam Taking Billions!

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CBS News - Ultra Processed: How Food Tech Consumed the American Diet | CBS Reports

BuzzFeedVideo - 5 Toxic Chemicals In Your Food Right Now

CBS News - Toxic metals found in some baby foods

How Big Food Engineers Addiction Bliss, Salt, Fat:

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Dr. Nick Zyrowski - FDA Approved Toxic Food - AVOID These!

Evil Food Supply - Natural Flavors: The Biggest Scam in the Food Industry

The beaver butt in your cereal:

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Dr. Janine Bowring, ND - Are These Toxic Additives Hidden in Your Food | Dr. Janine

VALUETAINMENT - The Hidden Ingredients in Your Food That Could Impact Your Health

Overall Health - 10 WORST TOXIC ADDITIVES In Food That DESTROY YOUR HEALTH 🛑 Avoid These Harmful Chemicals!

Clever Prep - 30 Fake Foods You’re Probably Eating Every Week

A Homestead Journey - Walmart Just Got Caught... People Knew Something Was Wrong

BabbleTop - 10 Walmart Foods You Should Absolutely NEVER BUY (Part 2)

UK Food Truth - 5 Chocolate Brands To Avoid (And 2 That Are Palm Oil Free)

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