Situation Normal

is the new normal in our ‘brave new world.’

We’re going to dabble in a variety of flavours of insanity tonight. There will be plenty of “I told you so” opportunities, some new tariffs and a few Liberal “Surprise, surprise, surprise’s.

“Who knows, maybe a few Waynerisms and triggers too! Buckle up Buttercups!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

Feel familiar?

Breaking 911 - Terrifying footage shows the view from inside a train as it becomes surrounded by raging wildfire flames near Armstrong, Ontario.

FlynnZero - Imagine telling people this is caused by climate change.

Sola - This is what is feeding the smoke covering Toronto right now. Northern Ontario is literally on fire.

Rosie Memos - Uh, this fire in Ontario looks pretty bad…

Jeff Berardelli - 100s of wildfires expanding near the Canadian border, powered a huge heat dome to the south!

cbcwatcher - John Vaillant, the "Fire Weather" expert gets seven minutes on CBC. Blames pipelines, oil, politicians. Solution? Vote harder

Cyb3rMaddy - The terrifying reason the internet exists

The internet wasn’t built for us:

When Wiretaps Became Architecture:

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Western Standard - Corus shutting down news production in Calgary, Edmonton, transferring to Toronto

JayGen Xer - 🚨 This should alarm every single Canadian. In committee, Apple and Google just warned MPs exactly what Bill C-22 does.

Ryan Gerritsen - This is what endless media propaganda can do to Canadians.

National Post - Even Democrats are freaked out by Canada’s Chinese enmeshment

Rebel News - Statistics Canada has a new definition of 'woman'

They redefined “women” in crime stats:

Station One - Even the Anti-Woke AI Leans Left

Second Thought - You're Not Immune To Propaganda

Freedom for corporations, not people:

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Society Unveiled - Liberals Are FINALLY Turning on Mark Carney...But For All The WRONG Reasons!

CBC News - Carney appoints top adviser, Conservative MP to Senate

Julian Assange - Carney hires Hillary Clinton cronie who worked with John Podesta on Clintons 2016 Presidential campaign. Meet the new leader of Canada, we don't even need to become the 51st state, we will just let them govern Canada now.

Moose on the Loose - Mark Carney Just Hired an American as COO of His Government

Ryan Gerritsen - Just a reminder, they found every person who was in Ottawa who donated 5 bucks to the Freedom Convoy & froze their assets & bank accounts.

j3x - 1997. Jean Chrétien dismantled the Port Authority... Then in 2015…

Canada’s Pacific Gateway Is Wide Open to Cartels and Hostile States

John Bolton - A Plane Ticket Not A Cheque - Welfare For Breaking The Law

Sam Cooper - Judge throws out $13M drug smuggling charges against trucker over 'egregious' Charter rights violations | CBC News

Canada Proud - On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the security guard's handling of this situation?

Toronto Sun - WATCH: Two young guns for hire

Fight For Canada - Tortured a Man for Hours. Released on Bail. Now Accused of Shooting Someone.

Elie Cantin-Nantel - 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Terrorists are using Canada as a gate of entry into the United States.

Under Secretary of War - Elbridge Colby - There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective “middle powers”strategy these days.

Apollo - The Only 13 Minutes Every Struggling Person Needs To Hear.

Matt Cart - The Best Life Advice I've Ever Heard...

The Grimm - The BANNED BOOK That Reveals the Forbidden Rule of Power

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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