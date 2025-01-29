Disturbing Truths Behind the Roots of What Ails Us

Deception is Satans only tool, it just happens to be the preferred tool of every Western Government. Decades of it has us all in dire circumstances.

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

That quote usually comes up in the context of new technology and concerns about government surveillance. These days in Canada it describes how I see any who dabble in sedition and treason by championing the 51st State. As a Canadian committed to fighting for Canadian freedoms it tells me who can, or who cannot be trusted.

If you want to be American go, but you DO NOT get to speak for me and I will not stand idly by and let you sacrifice my freedom, my liberty, my safety, to any ‘Pied Piper.” Expect extreme resistance, I will not be associated with treason, by anyone so desperate or ill informed to engage in it. In fact I could go into a long rant of contempt for those people, I’ll spare you.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonight will be triggering, perhaps even infuriating for some. The truths hurt because they threaten our hopes and reinforce our worst fears but it history is critical to understanding how the decades of deception have led our societies to the brink of collapsing. Nothing except history shows the patterns of evil more clearly.

Sources, resources and links:

To borrow an old TV line, “we all know that was just a lie” when we read No 'traitors' in Parliament, foreign interference inquiry finds in the national Post’s report on the Hogue Inquiry. Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue says nearly half of the 51 recommendations 'can and should' be implemented by the next federal election

If any wonder how we got to this point where the majority of Canadians seem neutered, Stephen Ledrew asks if Have We Created A Society Full Of Victims - Where Nobody Is At Fault? I would argue we have, in fact it appears the Liberal agenda counts on it.

As I predicted some time ago and confirmed in the ‘fine print’ by CTV as reported here: Trump tariff threat: Canada preps potential pandemic-level relief plan, White House says Feb. 1 ‘still holds’ where at a caucus retreat last week in Montebello, Que., Trudeau acknowledged that a trade war would negatively impact Canadian consumers.

“There will be costs for Canadians if we move forward on tariffs to the United States, and that’s why we will be there to support and compensate Canadians and Canadian businesses, depending on the response we have,” Trudeau said.

UBI is now on the docket, (along with completing the most nefarious bills in Canadian history, C-293 & C-63). It’s not theory, it’s a major component of exactly what the likes of Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink have been implementing, and trying to word salad in to normalizing as we hear BlackRock explaining why depopulation is a good thing and thankfully we have AI to do all your jobs.

Larry blames us and our xenophobic ideologies. Is it really us? or is it the radically mental ill alphabet community like these two. Trans terrorism? Court filings strongly suggest the armed trans duo involved in the deadly attack on a U.S. Border Patrol agent is indeed connected to a murderous trans militant cell allegedly linked to three homicides across the U.S.

Share Wayne’s Substack

The problem is, Reich word salads like Larry’s or the many “Trudeau’s” don’t hold up any more. That’s why we have bills like C-63 which intend to jail for life anyone in Canada who may commit ‘wrong think.’ It’s not just Canada it’s Europe too: MATT TAIBBI: EU’S DIGITAL SERVICES ACT IS A WET DREAM FOR EVERY CENSOR IN THE WORLD

It’s not new. It’s the same tactics and meddling repeated time and time again. The acts of destabilizing and enacting ‘regime changes’ changes is a CIA staple. It’s how Iran went from being a Christian Democracy to a radical islamic state. Exactly what they are currently doing to Canada and a host of other Western Democracies.

The CIA’s Secret War Against Democracy is nothing new, most just don’t know anything about recent history, to our detriment I might add. It’s the same kind of thing Trump is working with his 51st state garbage. He’s looking these days like either a useful idiot, or just an evil idiot. Either way he is destroying Canada instead of cleaning up his own house. America created a majority of the world mess, now they take no responsibility for the mess, only demand compliance… or else. America first is one thing, we can respect that, but at the expense of the rest of the world is a hard no.

A world full of nations attempting to live up to the demands of previous US administrations have led us to the point where we have in Canada now The worst hate movement Canada has ever seen? What is the long-term strategy behind these narratives? Who is orchestrating them and what is their ultimate agenda?

I am sure of one thing, Trump will not be honest about any of it. He blames the world for compliance to the edicts of Americas past regimes, it’s never going to be any fault of “America” and it’s the driving force behind Balkanizing Canada. He wants Canada broken into 10 tiny nations so they can never ever compete again.

As per TLDR News Global, it’s working: Why Quebec Independence is Looking Slightly More Likely. The deception is what is destroying Canada, repeating due to a lack of understanding of our own Canadian history and some of it’s more dubious “leaders’ or more accurately pseudo-leaders like Pierre Trudeau, one of the primary architects of the Environmental Fascism in Canada.

They all lie, every party and almost every politician, on any given subject. they exist in a constant state of ‘self preservation.’ A great resource to uncover many of the lies behind current matters is TheyLied.ca

Share Wayne’s Substack

Last chance reminder to join our resident financial whisperers Bryce and Warren at the Silver & Gold Investing Webinar

Tonight at 9:30 Pm Eastern!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/