Does America’s Win Mean Canada Loses?

Trudeau has pissed off a lot of people, even Presidents. We all understand how easy it is to hold Justin in contempt, and we all know Justin is involved in cataclysmic levels of crimes including genocide.

My questions orbit around what could possibly go wrong when you piss off the wrong world leader? It may be worse than we think.

Sources resources and links:

Trudeau has been horrible to Trump, will Canadians pay the price for that? BBC: What Trump's win means for Canada

Lord Farquat embarrasses himself, as usual.. BBC: Nato summit: Trump calls Trudeau 'two-faced' over video

The confirmation, Trudeau is freaking out PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win

Elon is correct, everyone is obsessed with looking good while doing evil. @SukMelon - Elon Musk Madison Square Garden - #elonmusk gets heated talking about other billionaires

Tulsi Gabbard pull no punches in her assessment of 'autocratic' Justin Trudeau. @WhatsUpCanadian Trudeau fears truth, because it will bring justice. He fears reality, the people are reality, his Utopia is hell.

A few points (or several) to bear in mind on how significant the hurdles were for Trump to win @robinsonerhardt - Victor Davis Hanson on the Irregular Attempts to Stop Trump From Becoming President

The data, everything the Liberals say is just a lie U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Nationwide Encounters

This screen shot was the message I wanted to share. Mercenary Media is dead. Alex Christoforou - Trump 47. Election winners and losers. Gallant fired. Ukraine prepares Kursk retreat

Trumps bank has closed for him, Canada is taking up the slack with another $50 Billion @WhatsUpCanadian - The look you get when you see your bank closing and your card stopped working.

Promise made, promise kept: @BRICSinfo JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇺🇦 President-elect Donald Trump draft proposal to end Ukraine's war with Russia, WSJ reports.

Second promise made, and kept: Donald Trump Jr. · 14h It took about 12 hours after my father‘s election win for Hamas to call for peace! @realDonaldTrump isn’t even president yet and he’s already getting it done. Spectacular.

Trudeau has grifted Nato dry while pretending he is virtuous. That story is over, Canada will get their eviction notice shortly. CTV News - '2032 is not good enough': Kelly Craft says Canada has to spend faster on defence if Trump wins

If Trump does drain the swamp, Canada’s closet full of skeletons will be exposed Dom Lucre | 🔥🚨DEVELOPING: It’s the perfect time to remind every one of Trump’s official plan to eradicate the deep state. It’s about to get ugly in a beautiful way.

A dose of Comedic relief. Canadians think this is who we will be invaded by post Trumps victory. Nothing could be further from the truth Lefties losing it: All the best meltdowns after Donald Trump’s victory Sky News Australia

This is how the next invasion of Canada starts. Toronto Sun @TheTorontoSun From @brianlilley : Trudeau not ready to deal with border after Trump win Full article Toronto Sun - LILLEY: Trudeau not ready to deal with border after Trump win

The one upside for Trudeau in this, his destabilizatoin plan just got a boost. This is the “Destroy Canada Playbook” you didn’t know of: The Cloward-Piven Strategy

A quick Brave search on these guys will help you understand why Trump hates them, why he will chase them out of America, and who we can expect to make a “run for the border” … ours. MS 13

Isolated events? Not a chance. This is just the introduction @TCNetwork -Why George Soros’s Influence in California Should Worry You, Even If You Don’t Live There The Mexican Drug Cartels Run California Gangs

But they are not the only “Drug Cartels” influencing Canadian politics are they? Died Suddenly @DiedSuddenly_ The insane thing is that these numbers are real.

A slanted article yes, but imagine the faces as everything else but Latino and it becomes a lot clearer and accurate. How Mexico is cracking down on migrants trying to reach the US border | Start Here Al Jazeera English

But it isn’t just Mexican gangs, they have powerful partners even beyond George Soros. It’s no accident the CCP is involved The Origin: How Did China Become So Tied to Mexican Cartels? (with Former DEA Chief, Ray Donovan) IRONCLAD

Human trafficking isn’t always easy to spot. Human Trafficking | Myth vs. Truth Fundraiser OUR Rescue

People think it looks like Diddy or Epstein: Mysterious Leak of P. Diddy’s Brutal Hotel Attack Video Shakes Up Sex Trafficking Case Law&Crime Network but most of it looks like Corporate benefit, like this guy, or Lulu Lemon. Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking investigation ABC News and they make it all look normal, just big business after having captured our corrupt governments with this policy from unelected entities in far away lands: United Nations Global Compact - How Your Company Can Advance Each of the SDGs

Let me introduce the biggest human trafficking organization in the history of the world. Their goal is taking it mainstream globally and your government is likely in on it. Human Trafficking UNODC - United Nations

It’s in every state, every province, every country touched by the United Nations or the WEF. @OhioAttorneyGeneral - What is Human Trafficking?

What is the policy they all follow? It’s all here in these links. UN - Refugees and Migrants - Global compact for migration

UN - United Nations and Global Compact for Migration logosIntergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration

UNSDG and the 2030 Agenda

This is what the fake label for all of this is called. Sadly all major parties in Canada have signed up to complete this agenda by 2030. Paris Agreement - Wikipedia

