Du Op - Diddy - Dumb - Trudeau?

Yesterdays news going viral across platforms and continents. One thing, ok more than one thing is for sure, there are more questions than answers yet, but we are going to talk about it anyway.

I've been asked everything from why I covered it, to why bother covering it. I will explain, and then it's on to other dumpster fires.

Everything Trudeau touches seems to be destroyed, including our borders, our national security, and our relationship with America... even our relationships with each other.

The insanity has to stop, and it will... but it's going to hurt. In the meantime I will be praying we don't burn down the planet.

Sources, resources and links:

A reminder, just to set the tone Reagan's 9 most terrifying words.

Even people on the streets in America know how bad Canada has gotten and who is responsible Charlie Kirk EXPOSES Canada’s Big Problem - Turning Point USA

The BIG news of the week, allegations made by a US journalist, part 1: What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian So Diddy and Justin Trudeau weren’t just friends,

The BIG news of the week, allegations made by a US journalist, part 2: Trudeau has been rocked with sex scandals his entire time in power, this should be his end.

Before you watch the last part, I wonder… how would you get rid of Justin Trudeau if YOU were in Donald Trumps shoes? I think this might work.

The BIG news of the week, my breakdown and questions on the allegations made by a US journalist, part 1: What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian 1 Breaking News! Trudeau & Diddy Tape Allegations

The truth in MSM is rare, but there is nothing to argue with the headline. Liberal lack of ethics starts at the top

Pierre Poilievre is forced to address the terrorist elephant in the room, apparently he needs drastic pushes to notice anything except carbon taxes.. They Chanted DEATH to Canada

Australia, and even Calgary are starting to do something about Hamas groups shutting down cities, we need a lot more of this in my opinion. What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian Calgary ☑️ Australia ☑️ #Toronto??????

True story from Brian here, this all rests on Justin Trudeau regardless of his disgusting attempts to blame anyone but himself. I’ve never seen a man more full of hubris and arrogance than this man. LILLEY UNLEASHED: Only Trudeau to blame for Canada’s immigration mess - Toronto Sun

I thought our community might be the only one to notice this fact. The next few stories show this to be correct. Canada is ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for radical Islam

The only thing more despicable than Justin Trudeau in Canada is the CBC where they trot out a bunch of rich folks, asking for more of your money to support the food banks already hijacked by foreigners who don’t belong in Canada and of course they put their decals all over everything to make sure you all know who was being virtuous. hey don’t think you will notice their hypocrisy at getting rich by the theft of Canadian resources, and still are… but give more you heathens! CBC @CBC There were over 2 million visits to food banks in Canada in 2024 — the highest number in history. This Holiday season, CBC is asking for your help.

Savage mockery of Justin and his government by a full panel of Australian news anchors. Canada is clown world fodder Justin Trudeau’s approval rating ‘plummeted’ Sky News Australia

The pathetic reason Canadians are trapped, the terrorist affiliate keeping Trudeau in power can’t manage a budget either, so you the people have to keep paying his bills for him until he can get his pension. Or so his story goes.: @nationalpost - The NDP can't afford an election

It means Joe Biden just started WWIII, What does Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons mean?

Why did Joe Biden just start WWIII, spite. To leave a giant mess for Trump. Petty children run the world it would seem. Donald Trump Jr accuses Biden admin of trying to start World War 3 before his father can take office

A familiar story here to our community. How many ways can Trudeau make himself more terrible remain to be seen but I thought he would have out done himself when he brought a living Nazi into Parliament for celebrations but nope. He has made Canada a target and we will pay for that too. Zelensky, Trudeau Tops Trump's Hit List, EU On His Twist List | Gravitas | WION WION

No matter how you slice it, Canada has become a national security threat to America. Tom Homan plans to solve that problem, not for Canada’s benefit, and not likely at America’s expense. Trump’s border czar to focus on Canadian side, says it “can’t be a gateway to terrorists” Global News

The media wars have begun, American media makes us look like the “bad guys” and I don’t think they are wrong, Justin did that. Canada-US Border Sees Ten-Fold Jump in Illegal Indian Migrants | Firstpost America Firstpost

When one of the worlds super powers not Russia says bluntly 'Buckle up' for a 2nd Trump presidency, former U.S. ambassador tells Canada you have to expect a bumpy ride…

Trump knows, America knows, and Trudeau knows. He is now a bonafide political target of our once greatest ally. Trudeau did that too Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

terminology like this from our greatest ally is something the world never thought they would hear. And they shouldn’t have to hear it, Trudeau did this too. Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

When this lawyer says

“The fear is, he says, is the U.S. doesn't care if people leave their country and come to Canada. "Don't think for one minute this isn't part of their calculus … that spares them the cost of removing them and it shifts it over to Canada. So they're not going to do anything to prevent that."

Believe this part… Canadian border city immigration lawyer expects big rise in asylum claims, illegal crossings

Melanie Joly has a plan though, it starts here, let’s shut down border hours a little bit, (because that will stop the invasion) Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

This story will piss you off. I used Jasmins break down because I would have flown into an absolute rage. A majority of Canadians would be better off economically if htey threw away their passports and claimed refugee status. Who here makes more than $200 a day working, or what is a seniors pension… Wait… We Give HOW MUCH Money To Refugees In Canada!? Jasmin Laine

And this is the most blatant indictment of stupidity in our management models. So busy protecting terrorist rights they trample on everyone elses. Mississauga mayor compares Hamas leader to Nelson Mandela ahead of vigil for Yahya Sinwar

Meanwhile as the majority are distracted by scandal, corruption, drugged or hypnotized by bread and circus, foreign control of our political parties only grows. Khalistanis Infest Trudeau Liberals Ro Uncensored

The professor explains clearly how DEI is a cult. Dr. Phil Destroys DEI Advocate DEI is a religion

How “woke” is our DEI government… only look if your blood pressure can handle it The Food Professor @FoodProfessor Pro-carbon tax advocates in academia this week reacted negatively

At least they haven’t given any they/them/it’s a capital ship yet… but they will Canadian Forces need to recruit warriors, not DEI hires: retired major because what could go wrong in the land of “peoplekind.”

I only used the last 4 minutes of this, it speaks to us all in hope, and reality. Neil Oliver: A Seismic Event!!! Neil Oliver

Faith, Family, and Freedom are the greatest part of the solution as Dr Phil points out to Bill Maher who has none of those and is NOT part of the solution. Bill Maher GOT DESTROYED By Dr Phil

When you have faith, family, freedom, and conviction yo can in fact change the world! Who would have bought Toronto to recognize December as Christian Heritage Month! Tears, anger as Toronto City Council debates honouring Christianity

The most resounding approval I’ve ever heard, for me it was enough that Tulsi despises Justin Trudeau so this was like desert! Jordan Peterson - My Honest Opinion of Tulsi Gabbard Liberty Vault

