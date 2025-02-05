Dynamics in DC Equals Dynamite in Ottawa

No, I can't argue that… but neither can anyone because history is proving it.

Tonight will be a brief run through the minefield of DC versus JT and finish off learning about the birth of Canada, the repetition of the “Greenland” debate. the long history of America’s desire to take over Canada. it’s not just an anecdotal look into some history you might not be aware of: War Plan Red: The United States’ Secret Plan to Invade Canada and Canada’s Secret Plan it’s a precautionary premonition…

But first some news, USAID has been giving money to the World Economic Forum. The American Taxpayer has been funding WEF colour revolution projects while executives are flying around in private jets. Trump on USAID: “I’d like to see what the kickbacks are.” This is exactly why Democrats are flipping out, this is all making globalists like Bill Gates unhappy, "Bill Gates's not impressed with Trump's pick for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy junior, who denies he's anti vax but has repeated ‘debunked’ claims about vaccine harms." as per the BBC who Gates gave $3.6 million bucks.

In Canada the “math doesn’t math” either, in fact it looks like corruption defined,

Begging the question: Could this be the reason why Canada's Governor General, Mary Simon, has not re-opened Parliament?

The stasis of Canadian parliament makes Canadians wonder how Trudeau is able to “make deals” or live up to them. One day after Mexico conceded to Trumps demands deployed National Guard to the border following talks between Trump and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum

One day after Justin Trudeau conceded to President Trumps conditions to avoid tariffs, the response is not the same… Maybe Trudeau didn’t tell Bill Blair about the “10,000 frontline personnel”? Or does Trudeau Liberals think they are going to trick Trump with obfuscation?

Is the hesitation to keep some of the grift alive in Canada? Here’s a thread on some of the crazy spending by the government of Canada in other countries. Because you really needed to spend $8,800 funding a sex toy show in Germany…

Maybe they are planning a merge with the European Union? Maybe there’s more to the “Caneau” story, apparently the opportunity exists: Canada is eligible to join the EU because we share a 1.2km border on some European island somewhere

I think most Canadians believe we need to have more serious discussions, like how a guy who isn’t even a Canadian citizen and after being here for almost 10 years he still barely speaks English needing a Punjabi translator after he was busted with trafficking over $50M of meth into Canada. INTO…. Canada…

Apparently not just Canadian borders need better security…

I have to send Kudo’s to Lawyer Lisa. You know there will be some well informed conversations forth coming given the nature of what she is researching, studying and posting about on her Substack. If you’re not following her yet, you will want to be soon.

A great start would be if we knew anything about our own history. How many Canadians know about how Quebec prompted the Declaration of Independence in the US? America was born because of us, Canada was born because of America, weird right?

We go deeper into this mutual history of strife and conflict between the USA and Canada, it’s not as new as people think. Are you aware of the US Plan to Invade Canada? Yep, there is one!

In fact many plans, and many conflicts, from both sides of the border. So much for the “world’s friendliest border” War Plan Red: The United States’ Secret Plan to Invade Canada and Canada’s Secret Plan

