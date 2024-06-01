Playback speed
Ep 11: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce (& Bird Flu?)

It's been a few weeks since we caught up with Bryce
Wayne
Jun 01, 2024
I'm sure that after a couple of weeks away there will be way more to cover than we can get through in one episode so you can be sure it will be a jam packed show full of deciphering some of the insanity from the necessary information you need to stay sane.

You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

Show Resources:

Nobirdflu
54.1KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Corporate boards have never been more prepared to face down the anti-ESG backlash, new research finds

UN Global Compact Launches Sustainable Supplier and SME Programme

BRICS Trade Hits New Record as US Dollar Takes Big Hit

