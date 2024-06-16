Ep 13: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

we get Bryce in every Friday to dissect theory from conspiracy. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Let's do this!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Other great shows you may have missed this week!

Monday: I'm Not Suicidal, Someone Needs To Tell You

Tuesday: Tuesday: News Updates From Globalist Proxy Canada

Wednesday: Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada

Thursday: Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift

Our Most Watched Show the previous week:

Thursday Updates from the Globalist Proxy Known as Canada

About What’s Up Canada:- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack:



Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:



Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/