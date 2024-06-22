Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep 14: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

We had to share Bryce elsewhere tonight, so...
Wayne
Jun 22, 2024
Share

I hope it was an enlightening skip through the swamp on a Friday night regardless! There are a lot of crazy pressures and influences upon our current financial-verse, although it looks gloomy, “I Believe” problems provide opportunity!

Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Let's do this!

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Consider alternative platforms like:

Wimkin

X (Twitter)

https://lgm.news

Librti.com

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

New World Precious Metals: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Share

Share

Share Wayne’s Substack

Slide show .pdf:

Ep 14 Bankers, Bandits, Bullion And Buck$ With Bryce
799KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Posthaste: Canada could face two more decades of stagnant growth, report warnsAbout What’s Up Canada: https://financialpost.com/news/canada-faces-two-decades-stagnant-growth-report

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
If This Does Not Qualify as Economic Treason, Why?
  Wayne
Guest: Jake Jackson - Freedom Project 2020
  Wayne and Jake Jackson
If you look up, they will shut you up
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 01
  Wayne
Ep 13: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift
  Wayne
Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada
  Wayne