Ep 14: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

I hope it was an enlightening skip through the swamp on a Friday night regardless! There are a lot of crazy pressures and influences upon our current financial-verse, although it looks gloomy, “I Believe” problems provide opportunity!
Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Let's do this!
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Consider alternative platforms like:
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
New World Precious Metals: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Slide show .pdf:
Posthaste: Canada could face two more decades of stagnant growth, report warnsAbout What’s Up Canada: https://financialpost.com/news/canada-faces-two-decades-stagnant-growth-report
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/
Ep 14: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce