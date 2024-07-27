Playback speed
Share post
Ep 19: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

We're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce.
Wayne
Jul 27, 2024
You may want to be seated with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

It’s not looking good for people who need to renew their mortgages this year

Miro Board Updated Weekly

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WhatsUpCanada #NWPM

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and especially financial is more critical than ever before — you are deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: https//buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

