Ep 20: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

I'm going to need one so you may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!
Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO
- To find out exactly how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, contact one of our partners at New World Precious Metals: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Reaching People Courses: https://reachingpeople.net/courses/
I can’t express how helpful I know Davids teachings will be, every person I know in this community can benefit themselves, and our community with the tips, understandings and opportunities you will receive with learning how to use the tools you probably already have. Go to: https://reachingpeople.net/ - Wayne Peters
Email David: info@reachingpeople.net
#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WhatsUpCanada #NWPM
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Ep 20: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce