Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep 30: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

It's Friday and that means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals.
Wayne
Oct 19, 2024
Share

you may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe!

Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Sources and links:

I was unfamiliar with this product or company until Bryce brought it up, I’ve messaged them to see if they serve Canada, on first look it doesn’t appear it does. That said it looks like a great solution for Chicken, Beef, Pork and Turkey our southern friends, I will keep you all posted! Keystone Meats

Edward Dowd post:

Farm activated weather manipulation:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Discussion about this podcast

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Are the RCMP closing in on Trudeau?
  Wayne
Clown Show or Coverup?
  Wayne
In A Nation Divided by a Lie
  Wayne
Ep 29: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
From The Dark Side of The News
  Wayne
Just Another Hump Day?
  Wayne
What the Hell is Wrong with Us?
  Wayne