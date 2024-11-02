Playback speed
Share post
Ep 32: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Friday means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce
Wayne
Nov 02, 2024
2
I'm going to need a stiff drink too so you may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Sources resources and links:

The Silver Short Squeeze: A Historic Market Battle in the Making

What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian They used to call it "Public Service,"

Image

How easy it is to hack Voting Machines: 'I bought a voting machine online, then hacked it'

Proof/Evidence Trudeau is compromised and covered up Election Interference from China:

Proof voting machines are not secure and should not be used:

Jim Rickards outlining why Gold/Silver is a good investment:

Andy Schectman talking about the collapse that has started.

