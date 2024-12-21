Ep 37: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Friday means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals. I'm going to need a stiff drink too so you may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening.

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Contact Bryce

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals.

Sources, resources and links:

Share Wayne’s Substack

Charted: Global Economic Confidence in 2025, by Country Given this backdrop, how confident are people around the world in the global economy looking ahead to 2025?

Share Wayne’s Substack

Germany and France are in crisis – is the next global financial crash brewing? In Germany and France, support is growing for parties of the hard right and the hard left, and it is not difficult to see why.

David Rosenberg: Why I’m now far less bearish on the Canadian dollar

Canada border agency has launched facial recognition app to track migrants ReportIn app will help track permanent residents, foreign nationals and refugee claimants required to report to border agents. Critics have concerns. No shit concerns…

The Department of Finance Canada has released a comprehensive framework for consumer-driven banking, also known as Open Banking or consumer-directed finance, in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. announces Open Banking framework

The floor seems to be shifting under the Canadian dollar A perfect storm for the Canadian dollar

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/