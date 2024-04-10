Ep 5: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Episode 5 Podcast with transcripts
Wayne
Apr 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This will be the last time I will be “general posting” the transcript version of the podcast in everyones free Substack. The live shows themselves will still be here, but the transcript versions will only get sent to paid subscribers. I know it’s a much shorter list of folks who want to read every thing we say so… that is the reason for the decision to not post it twice!

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Special Event: Watch Party: Decoding Evil, See the Signs
  Wayne
Ep 6: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Former Edmonton Police (EPS) Officer Brings Receipts on Abuses of Powers
  Wayne
Freedom of Information Access (F.O.I.A) Library Canada
  Wayne
Ep 4: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Ep 3: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne