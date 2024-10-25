Facebook the Syndicate, and Prepping

Facebook is the most dangerous company on earth, we really need to talk about that. We are going to talk about how Facebook is helping potentially end the world as we know it, and maybe a fe things we can do to survive their plan.

We will look at some lesser thought about things, like what are you NOT prepped for? “Prepping means something different for everyone.”

Sources resources and links:

I wanted folks to hear this clip from last week before it fell through the cracks. Is it just a random act of justice or the beginning of something more? US Justice Dep. Starts An INVESTIGATION On Trudeau CORRUPTION! Street Politics Canada

Nigel Farage is turning the UK government in knots. Kind. of like Trudeau the radical left is having a hard time containing the populous movement. We are not alone in resisting the unsustainable insanity. UK Witnesses INCREDIBLE Reversal Michael Heaver

Who didn’t see this coming? Identity politics have become a threat to children in schools, most of us understood it was inevitable and it’s here. 11 Montreal teachers suspended for ‘toxic’ behaviour CBC News: The National

This is Ironic… like Alanis Morrisette next level ironic! Andrew Bridgen: @ABridgen - “I’ve had to come to Russia to bring up topics I would be heavily persecuted for back in Australia.”

On the main course for tonights’s show we hear from Neil as he breaks down big tech platforms manipulating information and silencing dissenting voices. Discover how free speech is being threatened in the digital age and what this means for democracy. They can't control you so now they're trying to SILENCE you | Neil Oliver on tech giants GBNews

A last minute addition to the show tonight I wanted everyone to get to hear from the “horses mouths” aka the Gentlemen who are making Bill Gates have nightmares of becom ing convicted for being the next coming of Dr Joseph Mengela without the Dr part: TPV Sean @tpvsean 🚨 Judge Orders Bill Gates To Stand Trial for 'Murdering Millions' via mRNA Jabs

File this short clip under “reasons why people are leaving Canada” Police are sounding the alarm: Pierre Poilievre

Remember theSnowflake meltdown when Trump won in 2016? If so you might be wondering what happens if Trump wins again. Meghan Kelly and Shaun Ryan see it being the death of all MSM forever. @ShawnRyanShow - What Happens if Trump Wins?

Too much to cover in one show but we talk a few “Coles notes” from a piece Jason Christoff published called: Financial Collapse Prosperity Guide

If this is you I don’t blame folks who are preparing to get out of Canada while they can, that’s what prepping means for some folks. This clip gives you a “to do list“ of things to consider before becoming a Nomad! Goodbye Canada - Get A Life Of Freedom, Health, And Tax Benefits | Travel & Explore Now Travel & Explore Now

For the more practical preppers and bush bunnies like me, this is on my personal shopping list. Most Lethal Automatic Crossbow Pistol in the World Step One Survival

If things go sideways in society, so do people’s priorities. Remember when covid stopped supply chains and the whole world stocked up on nothing but toilet paper? Those folks would be looking for other things “toot sweet” and your stockpile of Tuna, Sugar, or some other overlooked items might be the next Federal Reserve! Priceless Barter Items After Societal Collapse The Prepper Almanac

For the DIY folks who wonder How to purify 999 silver from scrap?-999 silver refining

