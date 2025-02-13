Fear & Self Loathing Destabilizing Canada

The politically correct say that nationalism is now evil and anyone who supports it is evil. That is exactly the result of reality engineering of our social fabric I’ve been belabouring the past while.

It's like the ‘cutting disease’ and this same ‘compelled self loathing’ is the primary cause of the destabilization of our country. The good news is that the programming is wearing off as more and more young people are being liberated from the left.

Canada is up to its eyes in debt, Canada Spends More Money On Debt Servicing Than It Does On Healthcare It’s no wonder Canadians want Trudeau gone, even average Americans can see it, I’m grateful they also see though the facade of Trudeau being PISSED Canadians Want Him To RESIGN

The sole purpose of debanking Canadians was to intimidate expression. Rupa Subramanya describes how the debanking of Canadian truckers during protests in 2022 has had a “chilling effect” on citizens who are now afraid to speak out.

“They’re afraid to express themselves because the consequences of expressing yourself freely in a country like Canada, a G7 country, people are afraid to speak out. And I’ve only seen this in authoritarian countries that I’ve lived in. And that is something that should concern us all.”

The point Lorne Gunter expresses is correct, Canada IS in NATIONAL CRISIS: Parliament should be back in session while Mark Carney is already projecting his dictatorship. In Kelowna today, Mark Carney promises to abuse the emergency powers of the federal government to build green energy projects and "take on the Americans."

Enjoy your tariff lockdowns, everyone. - Sheila Gunn Reid

Speaking of self loathing, that too is the purpose of ‘Islamophobia.” It’s a made up oxymoron designed to make you a criminal for recognizing the reality that 40/50 muslim countries are "authoritarian hell holes."

Exactly like this clip from Misha Petrov: “Unlearn Your Whiteness!” Anti-White Insanity Exposed I’m inviting her on for a chat, give her a follow and let her know you want her to join us!

We are so entrenched in the programmed self hatred of Canada at the hands of the Government funded propaganda, this satirical clip is disturbingly hilarious. Government Funded News - February 10, 2025 (SATIRE)

Even more disturbing is the state of higher education. This history ‘professor’ is a prime example of historical spin to suit the narrative of self loathing. A few kernals of truth wrapped in establishment narrative and programming giving he illusion that we should respect history, but believe the propaganda. Hub Dialogues: Margaret MacMillan on why Canadians should stop condemning their history This is the epitome of ‘expert class propaganda” that is destroying the reality of what Canada is, or should be.

In the last piece the host refers to ‘data points’ as if they are established facts, without disclosing who pays for those ‘facts’

So after all I’ve shared on the ‘self cutting and self loathing’ for being Canadian I find hope in those who have been “Liberated from the Left.” Misha Petrov: From Left to Liberation | Stories of Us | PragerU Misha believed what she was told—America was oppressive, the patriarchy controlled her life, and rejecting femininity was empowering. But after seeing the hypocrisy of progressive activism and the dangers of leftist-enforced conformity, she broke free. Now she’s helping others do the same.

She, like the young man (Brandon Lehman) we heard from at the beginning of the show give me hope as more young folks get liberated from the left.

