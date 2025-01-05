Freedom Train Int - What's Up Canada NYE Segment

It was 10:00PM December 31st in New Zealand, when the event went live from here in my studio… 4AM here in Wayne’s world in case you’re wondering. The green room was full, the starting line up was gathered from opposite sides of the world, ready to go.

What happened over the next 24 hours was art, not perfect, but it was so beautiful the subtle imperfections became imperceptible, the connections consequential.

Share Wayne’s Substack

I drew the 7:PM EST segment to chat with some of the most amazing friends and allies of our What’s Up Canada community. First Jim Ferguson shared a few words before we got into it with fan fav, mentor, inspiration, award winning journalist, information revolution pioneer and 3rd leading podcaster on Rumble Wendy Bell (Wendy Bell Radio Network) as well as Canadian award winning journalist and podcaster Miss Jasmin Laine.

Over the next 3 hours we were joined at various times by Michelle Smith (Trauma Practitioner), Shaun Newman (Sean Newman Podcast) and Ted Kuntz of NCI, Vaccine Choice Canada and Freedom Rising. As I wound down my time we handed Ted over to Liz Gunn, Michael Gray Griffith, Peter Mac Isaac and last but not least Nurse Rebecca,

Ted was hooked, he couldn’t tear himself away for about 2.5 hours! Their segment will get posted as we get them all edited and published with the full details of each.

On a super cool side note we also had the unique opportunity to celebrate ringing in New Years in more time zones than I could count!

This event may actually made history, on a few metrics, as a team we’re pretty sure it did. I will have a lot of that to share in more depth as we get a handle on the numbers but there were signs…

like this screen shot I grabbed at about 11 am Eastern time on New Years Eve.

Our Freedom Train International Ambassadors were well on our way to what ended up being an average of nearly 48 thousand live viewers who tuned in, and stayed. Whether they stumbled in out of curiosity or not, they stayed until the end. That number did not waver until the event was over…

Stay tuned, so much more to come!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/