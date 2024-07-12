Where are we really in the "Butterfly Effect" of the Matrix? This reflective comparison will strike deep into the consciousness of the day for some, it will scare the liver out of others...
Either way it's a lens we need to peek through to gauge how far along we are in the direction we are going before we actually living was was really be to his "Science Fiction" novel. Tune in for this one, it might be a little close to the Twilight Zone.
Friday 6:00 Pm Central: Ep 17: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
JCCF News Release: ArriveCAN charges dropped, shielding the controversial program from constitutional scrutiny
RB Ham : Beyond The Pale ; Wayne Peters Host of What's Up Canada? Beyond The Pale 05
The Shadoe Davis Show : July 10th/2024- Wayne Peters of What's Up Canada
1984 (1984) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD]
6 Quotes From Orwell’s 1984 That Have Come True
What "Orwellian" really means - Noah Tavlin
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Map all type of membership
1984 Every Day with Army Sizes
These 15 Lines From “1984” Are No Longer Fiction
Orwell's Warning: The Insidious Nature of Political Language
George Orwell - A Warning to Mankind Documentary
1984 The Movie George Orwell 1956
Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell | 1984 | Full Audiobook
Animal Farm - George Orwell - So You Haven't Read
George Orwell's Animal Farm Animation Film (1954)
From 2024 to 1984, Today in the New World Order