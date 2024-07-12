From 2024 to 1984, Today in the New World Order

Where are we really in the "Butterfly Effect" of the Matrix? This reflective comparison will strike deep into the consciousness of the day for some, it will scare the liver out of others...

Either way it's a lens we need to peek through to gauge how far along we are in the direction we are going before we actually living was was really be to his "Science Fiction" novel. Tune in for this one, it might be a little close to the Twilight Zone.

Friday 6:00 Pm Central: Ep 17: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

JCCF News Release: ArriveCAN charges dropped, shielding the controversial program from constitutional scrutiny

RB Ham : Beyond The Pale ; Wayne Peters Host of What's Up Canada? Beyond The Pale 05

The Shadoe Davis Show : July 10th/2024- Wayne Peters of What's Up Canada

1984 (1984) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD]

6 Quotes From Orwell’s 1984 That Have Come True

What "Orwellian" really means - Noah Tavlin

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Map all type of membership

1984 Every Day with Army Sizes

These 15 Lines From “1984” Are No Longer Fiction

Orwell's Warning: The Insidious Nature of Political Language

George Orwell - A Warning to Mankind Documentary

1984 The Movie George Orwell 1956

Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell | 1984 | Full Audiobook

Animal Farm trailer

Animal Farm - George Orwell - So You Haven't Read

George Orwell's Animal Farm Animation Film (1954)

About What's Up Canada:

