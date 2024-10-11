From The Dark Side of The News

We go to the Kamloops Mass Grave lie, to mass #ReMigration (deportation) globally, to Societies already collapsing, to the “joy”(sarcasm inserted here) of AI saying there is an easy way to kill us all, and finish off with a sprinkle of Democracy being a threat to Democracy.

There is no sunshine in tonights show I'm afraid but I couldn’t make shit shIt up if I was on drugs…. Prepare your calming beverage, some days all there is to share is suck.

Opening segment:

The UN has a TREATY about using WEATHER MODIFICATION as a WEAPON Weather manipulation in the USA you say? Did you know the UN has some rules about that, which might shock you? The good news is Lawyer Lisa in on the trail now!

Second segment:

Trudeau BUSTED In MASSIVE FRAUD SCANDAL! Street Politics Canada This scandal is just the beginning of the crime spree with the George Soros owned Mastercard. Ukraine is the epicenter of Credit Card Crime on the planet, coincidence? Not personally buying that line for free.

Third segment:

CNBC - TD Bank pleads guilty in money laundering case, will pay $3 billion in penalties in another “Banking Scandal, guess who will pay for this Canada?

Fourth segment:

What is Trudeau hiding? Pierre Poilievre is the first question, we have several more to discuss on the Trudeau front but the growing focus on Foreign Terrorist cells operating with impunity in Canada is a good start fro Pierre.

Fifth segment:

Will Trudeau Allow Separatists To Run The Country So That He Can Keep Jetting Around The World? The LeDrew Three Minute show us that even devout Liberals understand that while “the Cat is away, the next toughest Cat might be taking over”

Sixth segment:

Tom Flanagan on claims of 'mass graves' at former residential schools at Rebel News LIVE is pulling off the cover up of the lie, it despicable and an injustice to all to let it continue. There is no future to be built on a foundation of injustice.

Seventh segment:

BRICS: 12 Countries Ditch US Dollar, Pay 85% Trade in Local Currencies should not be a shock to anyone who can see what the world see’s the west exporting. The writing is on the wall for the “woke US dollar”

Eighth segment:

Patriots in Europe Have Begun MASS DEPORTATIONS!!! Dr. Steve Turley is great news, #ReImmigration is becoming the number one priority for an exploding list of countries who are tired of the dark side of the “Migration Invasions. Will it be too late for others?

Ninth segment:

Orban Takes Down von der Leyen as She Watches From Her Seat In EU Parliament | Times Now World Times Now World and did he ever. President Orban is the benchmark that all current world leaders, all of the Swamp Zombie Meat Muppets need to be replaced with and this full speech to the E.U is just one more example of why.

Tenth segment:

UK population CRISIS - Society is collapsing! Jeff Taylor is saying it might be too late for England and you will get chills when you hear him explain why. Because you will know you are living it too…

Eleventh segment:

PhD AI shows easy way to kill us. OpenAI o1 Digital Engine is literally the most blood chilling thing you can hear, artificial Intelligence and robotics plotting the easiest way to eradicate humanity. You might arguably think they already are when you listen to this.

Twelfth segment:

The US Cancels Ukraine While The Media Attacks Zelensky Sebastian Sas once again dissects the Pravda Propaganda of the Ukraine experiment with class, humour, and accuracy. If you subscribe to his channel please nudge him on to ours for a chat!

