From The Roots: Ep 04

Is Chrystia Freeland Trudeau’s Brutus? Is she part of the Liberal “Sedition Caucus?” As she lamely claims no, she sure is looking like a ringleader.

Pierre is dirty too but he has a chance to come clean, will he take it?

Banking Social Credit Capture under way

"Once they have control of your transactions... they can dictate what food you can and cannot buy."

A bunch of “Wins of the Week” from Dr Mark Trozzi

The education we all need

More Treason? You decide…

Tuesday 07/09/24: Psyop Incoming, The Clowns are Desperate

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

Power Point Slides:

From The Roots Ep 4 1.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Graphics, images, screen shots and slides Download

Freeland’s SHAMEFUL Davos SCANDAL Gets LEAKED!

Freeland ATTACKS Trudeau In SECRET Liberal Meeting!

The Andrew Lawton Show | Chrystia Freeland tight-lipped on what she did in Davos

Deputy Prime Minister Freeland told a WEF summit in Davos that decarbonization in Canada will mean more jobs

The Deputy PM doesn't want you to see who she met with in Davos or how much her trip to meet with WEF elites cost Canadians.

SUBJECT

Government Business No. 15 (Paris Agreement)

VOTE NO. 308 42ND PARLIAMENT, 1ST SESSION - June 6, 2017

The only Conservative member to NOT sign the Paris Accords - CHERYL GALLANT

Leader of The Official Opposition Andrew Scheer also voted “Yea.”

Members of Parliament Andrew Scheer

Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda with sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions

Nearly 85 percent of UN nations back migration deal; not US

Louise Arbour - 2017 to December 2018 she was the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for International Migration.

Speaker: Jonathan Prentice (Emmanuel 1990) - The United Nations Global Compact for Migration – aspirations and realities

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he is not proposing Canada exit the Paris Agreement

Dr Trozzi - Wins of the Week – July 6, 2024

Episode 379: SIRI TESTIFIES: NEW HAMPSHIRE PART 2

Chevron Case - SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

22 451 7m58 622KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Myth Is Canada

An open letter to Professor MacEwen at the GMC

