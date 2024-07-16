From The Roots: Ep 05

It’s a good time for some big scandals to “slip through the cracks” of “John Q Public’s” attention. Like McKinsey…. the Public Private Partnership makers who actual rule Canada… if not the world.
After the Trump event there wont be much “new” news coming out of most outlets the next while so we will have a lot to discuss that you wont be getting updates on from any where else so let’s dig in!
Wins, losses, and more from behind the scenes of what's going on at the "grass roots" community level.
Tuesday at 6:00 Pm Central: Trudeau, Not Letting a Good Crisis Go To Waste
#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #McKinsey #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Video: “Nearly every war that has started over the last 50 years has been a result of media lies. They could have stopped it.” ~ Julian Assange
CBC Facing LEGAL CONSEQUENCES For Trump Assasination LIES!
RCMP DROP BOMBSHELL Fraud Charges on Trudeau!
RCMP charges federal consultant for fraudulent billing
RCMP charges government consultant accused of overbilling by $250,000
Consultant charged with fraud, accused of overbilling Ottawa $250,000: RCMP
The value of one consulting firm's federal contracts has skyrocketed under the Trudeau government
What is McKinsey, and is it a shadow government that secretly runs Canada?
McKinsey: The Group Secretly Running Every Company (And Government?)
Statement from McKinsey Canada
Dominic Barton and the art of reputation washing
How McKinsey Destroyed the Middle Class
ArriveCan is a mess — but the scandal hides some bigger questions
Professor Amanda Clarke Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University, As an Individual
Company linked to ArriveCan controversy got $107 million in federal contracts, official says
Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMP
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: https://buymeacoffee.com/whatsupc OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/
From The Roots: Ep 05