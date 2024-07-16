Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

From The Roots: Ep 05

In spite of the shot heard round the world in 2024, life still goes on.
Wayne
Jul 16, 2024
Share

It’s a good time for some big scandals to “slip through the cracks” of “John Q Public’s” attention. Like McKinsey…. the Public Private Partnership makers who actual rule Canada… if not the world.

After the Trump event there wont be much “new” news coming out of most outlets the next while so we will have a lot to discuss that you wont be getting updates on from any where else so let’s dig in!

Wins, losses, and more from behind the scenes of what's going on at the "grass roots" community level.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tuesday at 6:00 Pm Central: Trudeau, Not Letting a Good Crisis Go To Waste

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #McKinsey #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Video: “Nearly every war that has started over the last 50 years has been a result of media lies. They could have stopped it.” ~ Julian Assange

CBC Facing LEGAL CONSEQUENCES For Trump Assasination LIES!

RCMP DROP BOMBSHELL Fraud Charges on Trudeau!

RCMP charges federal consultant for fraudulent billing

RCMP charges government consultant accused of overbilling by $250,000

Consultant charged with fraud, accused of overbilling Ottawa $250,000: RCMP

The value of one consulting firm's federal contracts has skyrocketed under the Trudeau government

Share Wayne’s Substack

What is McKinsey, and is it a shadow government that secretly runs Canada?

Google: Mckinsey canada

Dominic Barton

McKinsey: The Group Secretly Running Every Company (And Government?)

Welcome to McKinsey Canada

Statement from McKinsey Canada

Century Initiative

Dominic Barton and the art of reputation washing

Share Wayne’s Substack

How McKinsey Destroyed the Middle Class

ArriveCan is a mess — but the scandal hides some bigger questions

Professor Amanda Clarke Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University, As an Individual

Company linked to ArriveCan controversy got $107 million in federal contracts, official says

Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMP

Dr Trozzi: Wins of the Week

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: https://buymeacoffee.com/whatsupc OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Ep 17: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
From 2024 to 1984, Today in the New World Order
  Wayne
Guest: Jim Ferguson Unpacks The European Shift
  Wayne
Psyops Incoming, The Clowns are Desperate
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 04
  Wayne
Ep 16: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Breaking N_ws: New Report has Trudeau Hiring 330 Free Speech Enforcers
  Wayne