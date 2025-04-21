Frontline Voices; Reclaiming Truth, Justice & Accountability

We welcome you all back to another Special Panel Report with Jim and our Ambassadors for the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!

Some stood tall.

Others stayed silent.

Some followed orders…

Others followed their conscience.

From day one of the mRNA rollout, there were doctors who knew.

They saw the harm.

They warned us.

They were silenced. But history is proving them right.

This past Saturday at 6PM UK, we honoured the brave doctors who stood their ground… And we expose those who didn’t.

This isn’t just a tribute — it’s a TRUTH BOMB.

Because silence was complicity.

We are breaking barriers across nations and continents in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.

Segment 1: Part One (below): Freedom Train International Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK and Victoria The Uncensored Midwife with Andrew Bridgen

Segment 2 (featured): Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Sasha Latypova Dr Mark Trozzi Dr. Joseph Sansone

Segment 3: Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre and Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac, with Dr Roger Hodkinson Dr Charles Hoffe

Segment 4: Liz Gunn ( FreeNZ Victoria The Uncensored Midwife with Dr Emmanuel Garcia and

Extra Roundup Segment!

Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK, Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian, Victoria Rixon Victoria The Uncensored Midwife, Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre and Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac,

