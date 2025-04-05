FTI Special Report: Canada In Crisis, A Warning To The World

Welcome back to another Freedom Train International Special Panel Report in the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!

Breaking through barriers of communication in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.

CANADA IS ON THE BRINK—THE GLOBALIST TAKEOVER IS UNDERWAY! 🚨

🔴 A battle for control is raging in Canada. Power is shifting, forces are moving, and the question is—WHO will take control?

🔴 Is Canada still a free nation? Or has it already fallen to the unelected elites—the financial oligarchs, the WEF puppets, and the globalist machine?

🔥 Trudeau’s government is collapsing. The system is crumbling. And waiting in the shadows? Mark Carney—the WEF’s golden boy—ready to be installed without a single vote cast. But WHO is really backing him? And WHAT does this mean for the people of Canada?

📢 This isn’t just a Canadian crisis—this is a GLOBAL crisis. What happens in Canada will set the stage for the fight ahead. The forces keeping control, the ones preparing to take it, and the battle that will define the future.

💥 TONIGHT, we bring together a panel of experts—Freedom Train International Ambassadors from around the world—to expose the TRUTH behind Canada’s crisis.

🚨 This is more than politics. This is a takeover in real-time. The question is—will the people take their country back before it’s too late?

4 hours of discussion hosted by Freedom Train International:

Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK

Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac

Liz Gunn: @LizGunnNZ

and Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian

Get connected at: freedomtraininternational.org

